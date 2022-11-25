Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
News 

Colombia attorney general investigating failed public offer for Nutresa shares

11/25/2022 | 01:47pm EST
FILE PHOTO:The logo of Nutresa is seen in Medellin

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's attorney general opened an investigation into a failed public offer for shares of the country's largest food processor Nutresa, the attorney general's office reported Thursday evening.

Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company's (IHC) bid for Nutresa shares was declared void last week after it failed to receive the minimum number of shares. The takeover bid process drew legal challenges from Nutresa's top shareholders, investment company Grupo Sura and industrial conglomerate Grupo Argos, which declined to sell their shares, as well as Grupo Gilinski.

The attorney general's office received two criminal complaints related to civil lawsuits filed by Grupo Sura and Grupo Argos, "which could configure acts of judicial corruption," the office said in a statement Thursday night.

"Once the situation, its complexity and the seriousness of the facts were known, the attorney general's office ordered the investigation through the Specialized Directorate against Corruption," the statement added.

Before the completion of the takeover bid, Colombia's Superintendency of Companies, responsible for inspection and oversight duties of businesses, ordered two Grupo Sura board members to refrain from participating in decisions related to the sale to IHC, after which the two officials resigned.

Since November 2021, Nutresa has been the target of a series of hostile offers from Grupo Gilinski and IHC.

Argos, Sura and Nutresa, together with other Colombian companies, make up Grupo Empresarial Antioqueno (GEA), the largest conglomerate in the South American country.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GRUPO ARGOS S.A. -0.96% 10300 End-of-day quote.-23.99%
NASDAQ COLOMBIA -0.64% 279.466958 Real-time Quote.-23.10%
