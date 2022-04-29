Colombia central bank board ups interest rate to 6% on inflation pressures

BOGOTA, April 29 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board
raised the benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 6% on
Friday, its highest level in nearly five years, as it continues
increases in response to persistent inflation pressures.
The seven-member board was divided on how sharply to
increase the rate, with four policymakers backing the 100-point
increase and the remainder voting for a sharper 150-point rise.
The bank's technical team also raised its growth projection
for the year, to 5% from 4.7%.
Colombia - like many countries - is experiencing high
inflation figures because of increasing domestic demand, global
supply chains issues and higher fertilizer costs due to the war
in Ukraine.
Inflation stood at 8.53% in the 12 months to March, almost
triple the 3% central bank target.
"The idea is that inflation will fall during the rest of the
year and end the year around 7%, that's approximately where the
general market and technical team expectations are," board chief
Leonardo Villar said.
He added that the team's revision to the estimate - which
currently stands at 4.3% - will be published in its quarterly
monetary policy report on Monday.
"The prospects of a faster-than-expected increase in
interest rates in the United States and the impact on
international prices of Russia's invasion of Ukraine could
generate additional inflationary pressures," the board added in
a statement.
The rate decision met the expectations of fifteen analysts
surveyed in a recent Reuters poll, who agreed the board would
hike the rate to 6%, its highest level since May 2017.
Some analysts had predicted the board could opt for a
sharper rise because there is no interest rate vote in May.
The increase brings the total uptick in borrowing costs to
425 basis points since September last year.
Inflation is not expected to return to the targeted 3% level
within the next two years, bank board member Roberto Steiner
said last week, predicting rate rises will continue.
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas
Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb, Editing by Alexandra Hudson and
Jane Merriman)