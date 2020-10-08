Colombia central bank could add liquidity measures, policymaker says

BOGOTA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board
could still use whatever tools at its disposal to buoy up the
economy amid fallout from a long coronavirus lockdown, a board
member said on Thursday.
Analysts have predicted the seven-member board is set to end
a cycle of rate cuts that added up to 250 basis points over the
last seven months.
A more than five-month national coronavirus quarantine sent
unemployment soaring and shuttered businesses, as the bank
injected billions of dollars in liquidity.
The last rate reduction in September was backed by four of
the seven board members.
"There is still space to use whatever tool the bank has at
its disposal and which it has used up to this moment," board
member Arturo Galindo said in a virtual event.
"I don't believe that in the future we won't be able to
continue thinking of carrying out liquidity injection if
conditions require it, or market coverage operations like we
also have done, if the situation requires."
Deep uncertainty over economic recovery remains, Galindo
added, though there has been recovery in the third quarter. The
bank predicts Gross Domestic Product will contract between 6%
and 10% this year.
(Reporting by Carlos Vargas; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb;
Editing by Richard Chang)