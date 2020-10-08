Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Colombia central bank could add liquidity measures, policymaker says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 01:54pm EDT

BOGOTA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board could still use whatever tools at its disposal to buoy up the economy amid fallout from a long coronavirus lockdown, a board member said on Thursday.

Analysts have predicted the seven-member board is set to end a cycle of rate cuts that added up to 250 basis points over the last seven months.

A more than five-month national coronavirus quarantine sent unemployment soaring and shuttered businesses, as the bank injected billions of dollars in liquidity.

The last rate reduction in September was backed by four of the seven board members.

"There is still space to use whatever tool the bank has at its disposal and which it has used up to this moment," board member Arturo Galindo said in a virtual event.

"I don't believe that in the future we won't be able to continue thinking of carrying out liquidity injection if conditions require it, or market coverage operations like we also have done, if the situation requires."

Deep uncertainty over economic recovery remains, Galindo added, though there has been recovery in the third quarter. The bank predicts Gross Domestic Product will contract between 6% and 10% this year.

(Reporting by Carlos Vargas; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Richard Chang)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:11pEXCLUSIVE : Boeing in talks with Alaska Air for potential 737 MAX order after jet's return to service - sources
RE
02:10pYVES MERSCH : European economic governance: early lessons from the crisis
PU
02:07pCorrection to Coronavirus Changed Retail Landscape Article on Oct. 6
DJ
02:05pPG&E : Shares Electric and Gas Safety Reminders for Evacuated Customers Coming Home
PU
02:01pNew U.S. sanctions target Iran's 'remaining channels to pay for food, medicine' - Zarif
RE
01:55pThe norwegian oil and gas association confirms wage talks with lederne union to resume friday in bid to end strike
RE
01:55pU.S. CDC reports 211,132 deaths from coronavirus
RE
01:55pLiberals should adopt the NDP wealth tax to power post-pandemic recovery
PU
01:55pGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN : Telephone conversation with the President of Turkmenistan
PU
01:54pColombia central bank could add liquidity measures, policymaker says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says Tesla to use new batteries, tech at Berlin factory; flags production risk
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : ships supplies from Germany to plug UK tests shortfall
3GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : REFILE-UPDATE 2-Europe stocks up on Gilead's remdesivir as COVID-19 ..
4NATWEST GROUP PLC : NATWEST : Britain's banks turn cyber sleuths to crack £75 billion mortgage mystery
5AMS AG : AMS : 3Q Revenue Near Top of Guidance at $564 Million

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group