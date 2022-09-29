Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Colombia central bank hikes borrowing costs to 10%, raises 2022 GDP estimate

09/29/2022 | 03:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOGOTA, Sept 29 (Reuters) -

Colombia's central bank board raised the benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 10% on Thursday, as inflation pressures and domestic consumption remain robust and central banks around the world boost rates.

The board was divided on how sharply to increase the rate, with six policymakers backing the 100-basis point hike and one voting for 50 basis points.

The bank raised its 2022 growth estimate to 7.8% from 6.9% previously, but lowered the forecast for next year to 0.7% from 1.1% previously.

The fight against inflation is the top priority, said Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo, who represents the government on the board, at a press conference. "We hope this series of decisions will have some effect in terms of braking inflation."

Eight of the 17 analysts in

a Reuters survey

last week forecast the bank would raise borrowing costs by 100 basis points, while the others expected sharper 125 basis point and 150 basis point increases.

"The monetary policy of developed countries has become more contractive than expected, which has been reflected in a deterioration in international financial conditions and in a significant depreciation of the peso and other currencies," the board said in a statement. "Fears of a global recession have increased, inducing reductions in the price of raw materials."

"The pace of economic activity remained dynamic in the second quarter. On this basis, the technical team increased the Gross Domestic Product growth forecast for 2022 from 6.9% to 7.8%," it added.

The central bank meeting followed recent rate hikes by peers in the United States, Britain, Switzerland and Taiwan, among others, as policymakers combat a global surge in inflation and recessions in some countries.

Analysts have continually raised their inflation predictions for Colombia. If expectations in a Reuters survey are met, annual inflation will be 11.25% in the 12 months to September, nearly four times the bank's long-term 3% target.

Inflationary pressures have not eased despite 825 basis points worth of hikes to the benchmark interest rate over the last year.

Analysts surveyed predicted that policymakers will take the rate to 11% before the end of the year. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DYNAMIC HOLDING CO., LTD. -1.43% 17.2 End-of-day quote.-24.06%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 0.22% 465.029 Real-time Quote.-35.75%
NASDAQ COLOMBIA -1.20% 258.156021 Real-time Quote.-28.56%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:12pDisney to reopen theme parks on Friday
RE
03:10pCanada's Enbridge buys U.S. green power firm Tri Global
RE
03:09pMeta Platforms pauses hiring, warns of restructuring - Bloomberg News
RE
03:06pColombia central bank hikes borrowing costs to 10%, raises 2022 GDP estimate
RE
03:06pU.S. House votes to approve antitrust bill
RE
03:06pBill to raise antitrust fees for biggest mergers, strengthen sta…
RE
03:03pMan accused of posing as federal agent appears poised to enter a plea -court filing
RE
03:02pColombia central bank hikes borrowing costs to 10%, raises 2022 GDP estimate
RE
03:01pFlorida farmers scramble to reach cattle after Hurricane Ian
RE
03:01pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 1.16% to Settle at $6.8740 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Porsche to debut amid market tumult in historic IPO
2Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway buys 5.99 million more Occidental shares
3VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
4U.S. weekly jobless claims fall; second-quarter GDP unrevised
5Rational AG raises sales revenue and profit forecast for 2022

HOT NEWS