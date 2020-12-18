Colombia central bank holds interest rate at 1.75% for third month

BOGOTA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board
held the benchmark interest rate steady at 1.75% for the third
consecutive month at its Friday meeting, citing low inflation
and continuing economic recovery, meeting analyst predictions.
The decision was backed by five policymakers, with the
remaining two board members voting to cut the rate by 25 basis
points, board chief Juan Jose Echavarria said.
"Inflation in November was 1.49%, lower than expected by
analysts and economic authorities," the board said in a
statement read by Echavarria.
The bank's long-term target rate for consumer price
increases is 3%.
"The projection of the trajectory of inflation foresees low
levels during the first quarter of 2021 and a subsequent
acceleration during the rest of the year," the statement said.
Consumer prices are set to increase in 2021 and 2022 by 2.7%
and 3% respectively, it added.
"The most recent economic growth indicators confirm the
recovery of activity and this evolution is expected to continue
in 2021," the statement added.
The bank's technical team predicts economic contraction of
between 6.5% and 9% for this year, while the government sees
shrinkage of between 6% and 7%.
In October gross domestic product contracted by 4.53%, the
best figure since March's shrinkage of 4.41%, the government
said on Friday.
The board cut 250 basis points from the rate between March
and September to counteract the impact of a long coronavirus
quarantine and a collapse in consumption.
Analysts largely expect holds until December
2021.
The meeting was Echavarria's last as board chief. He will be
replaced on Jan. 1 by International Monetary Fund official
Leonardo Villar.
The board will return to voting on the interest rate eight
times per year in 2021, it said in a second statement, after
changing to monthly voting during the height of the pandemic.
