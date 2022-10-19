Colombia congress approves 2023 budget bill, increasing funding for social programs

Bogota, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Colombia's congress on
Tuesday approved an $85.5 billion budget for 2023, increasing
spending for education, health and agriculture amid promises by
leftist President Gustavo Petro to increase support for social
programs.
The 405.6 trillion peso figure for the bill - the highest
budget in the country's history - was approved last month.
Tuesday's vote enshrined spending for individual programs and
ministries.
"The approval of the budget is a victory of the government,"
Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo told journalists. "It makes
a significant increase in social programs, programs in favor of
peace, of agrarian reform, education, health."
Funding for education will rise 10.3% to 54.8 trillion
pesos, while the health sector will see a 19.8% increase to 50.2
trillion.
The agriculture sector, which Petro wants to expand as part
of a move away from oil and mining development, will see a 62.6%
increase in funding, taking its coffers to 4.08 trillion pesos.
The defense sector will see a rise of 9.91% to 46.9 trillion
pesos, while debt servicing will get its highest-ever level of
funding, reaching 77.9 trillion pesos.
The bill received 71 votes in favor in the Senate, with
seven against, and 144 votes in the lower house, with 13
against.
The funding uptick also incorporates required increases to
public-sector salaries and pensions, which must move in tandem
with inflation.
The ministry on Monday said it would not issue any more TES
Treasury bonds via auctions this year because it already has
sufficient funds, thanks to previous issuances and tax revenue.
($1 = 4,636.83 Colombian pesos)
(Reporting by Carlos Vargas, Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb.
Editing by Gerry Doyle)