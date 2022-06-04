Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Colombia court orders penalties for president, cites national park

06/04/2022 | 09:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Colombian President Ivan Duque arrives to cast his vote at a polling station during the first round of the presidential election in Bogota

BOGOTA (Reuters) - A court in Colombia has ordered President Ivan Duque to be fined and placed under house arrest for five days, it said on Saturday, citing the Andean country's leader failure to comply with a previous ruling that demanded he protect a national park.

Experts say the order by the court in Ibague, the capital city of Colombia's Tolima province, has no chance of being carried out. Colombia's president can only be accused and investigated by a special legislative commission, and can only be tried by the country's congress.

Duque was found to be in contempt of court for failing to enact measures to protect the Los Nevados national park as ordered by Colombia's Supreme Court in 2020, the superior court of Ibague said in a statement explaining its ruling.

The court also imposed a fine on the president of roughly $4,000 and ordered that he create a special unit of police or military members to help carry out conservation work at the park.

The president insisted his government has protected Colombia's natural parks and complied with the court order to conserve the Los Nevados national park.

"We've seen an inexplicable initial ruling," Duque said in a video shared on social media, calling the court decision unconstitutional and insisting that the Supreme Court's order had already been carried out.

Evidence demonstrating Duque's compliance with the Supreme Court's order was sent to the court in Ibague but was ignored, Justice Minister Wilson Ruiz said in a video statement sent to journalists.

(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta and Oliver Griffin; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:32aUk military intelligence-ukraine's counterattack will likely blu…
RE
01:31aUk military intelligence says over the last 24 hours, ukrainian…
RE
01:30aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
01:24aN.Korea fires volley of missiles, South calls it a 'test' of new government
RE
01:24aN.Korea fires volley of missiles, South calls it a 'test' of new government
RE
01:17aChinese astronauts blast off to space station as construction enters high gear
RE
01:10aPhilippines raises alert level at restive volcano after spewing cloud of ash
RE
01:07aRussian forces control eastern part of Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk - governor
RE
01:07aGovernor of ukraine's luhansk region says russian forces continu…
RE
12:51aExplosions rock Ukrainian capital Kyiv, mayor says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bezos' Blue Origin completes fifth crewed flight launch
2Musk backtracks on job cuts, says Tesla salaried staff to be 'fairly fl..
3Sura Development and Investment P L C : Trading (SURA) 2022 06 03
4Jordan Hotels & Tourism : Assembly Decision-(JOHT)-2022-06-03
5Zara Investment : Assembly Decision-(ZARA)-2022-06-03

HOT NEWS