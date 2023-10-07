Colombia court rejects shelving of case against ex-president Uribe

BOGOTA (Reuters) - The Superior Court of Bogota on Friday rejected a prosecutor's request to shelve a witness tampering and fraud case against divisive former President Alvaro Uribe, extending a long-running legal battle.

Uribe and several allies have been investigated over allegations of witness tampering carried out in an attempt to discredit accusations he had ties to right-wing paramilitaries. (Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb)