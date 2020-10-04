Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
Toute l'actualitéEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Colombia environmental authority shelves Soto Norte mine license application

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/04/2020 | 12:36am EDT

Colombia's environmental authority has shelved the licensing application for the proposed Soto Norte gold project as it was unable to reach a decision based on information supplied by Sociedad Minera de Santander S.A.S (Minesa), it said on Saturday.

Owned by the government of Abu Dhabi through its investment arm Mubadala Investment Corp., Minesa's plans for the project - located in Colombia's Santander province - included producing some 410,000 ounces of gold per year with an estimated mine life of 20 years.

The decision to shelve the environmental licensing application was based on technical arguments drawn from evaluation of an impact study and answers given by Minesa in response to requirements made by the National Authority for Environmental Licenses (ANLA).

"As a consequence of analysis on the environmental impact study and on information subsequently provided by the company, the ANLA technical team established it was not possible to issue a decision on the merits of the mining project, so it had to be archived," ANLA said in a statement.

The gold project has faced strong opposition from environmentalists and local residents who have said the mine will negatively impact water resources in the area.

The licensing process involved more than 44,000 participants, guaranteeing citizen participation and access of information for communities living near the proposed project, ANLA said.

ANLA will now relay the decision to Minesa and relevant third parties, who will be able to appeal the outcome, it said.

Minesa, which previously said the project would generate 5,000 jobs and that it was prepared to invest $1 billion in the five years following the grant of an environmental license, was not immediately available to comment.

(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:40aCENTRAL BANK OF UNITED ARAB EMIRATES : CBUAE & Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre Join Forces to Strengthen Islamic Banking Sector
PU
01:10aAustralia to spend more on jobs in budget based on COVID-19 vaccine
RE
12:50aMETAL BANK : Appendix 3G
PU
12:39aALMONTY INDUSTRIES : Sustainability in Mining – Beralt Tin and Wolfram (Portugal)
PU
12:36aColombia environmental authority shelves Soto Norte mine license application
RE
10/03CENTRAL BANK OF TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO : Tribute to Past Central Bank Board Members
PU
10/03Cineworld to close all UK, Ireland screens, Sunday Times says
RE
10/03Japan's Sony and Kioxia seeking U.S. approval to supply to Huawei - Nikkei
RE
10/03AGENCY INFORMATION COLLECTION ACTIVITIES : Notice of Intent To Revise Collection 3038-0005, Adoption of Revised Notice of Exemption Under Regulation 4.13(b)(1)
PU
10/03WORLD BANK : Inclusive Resilience in South Asia
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED : NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : NAB gets behind latest boost for Australian small ..
2PARKLAND CORPORATION : PARKLAND : U.S. oil refiners look to leapfrog Canadians in making renewable diesel
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Trump's diagnosis fuels uncertainty for skittish U.S. stock market
4HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : HONDA MOTOR : confirms 17th U.S. death in Takata air bag rupture
5JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION : FEATURE: Japan plant builder inks deal to construct key Iraqi oil refinery

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group