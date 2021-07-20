Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Colombia government sends $3.9 bln tax reform to congress amid renewed protests

07/20/2021 | 01:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOGOTA, July 20 (Reuters) - Colombia's government on Tuesday formally presented a $3.95 billion tax reform bill to congress, even as unions and student groups seek to revive the street protests that helped scupper the reform's original iteration.

The law would raise 15.2 trillion pesos per year, significantly less than the 23.4 trillion pesos sought by the government in an April proposal that was later withdrawn amid sometimes-deadly protests and lawmaker opposition.

The government of President Ivan Duque insists the law is vital amid rising debt and an expanding fiscal deficit and must be passed to shore up social programs and allay investor fears about the country's medium-term fiscal management.

"The social investment law, which we will build between all of us, is the largest jump in human development in recent decades," Duque told lawmakers as he opened congress's second legislative period of the year on Colombia's Independence Day.

Standard & Poor's and Fitch have already cut Colombia's credit rating to junk.

The bill would increase businesses' taxes by 4 percentage points to 35% from 2022, raising some 6.7 trillion pesos.

It would raise another 2.7 trillion pesos by fighting evasion and enshrine 1.9 trillion pesos in public spending cuts, among other measures.

The finance ministry has emphasized the bill will not affect most taxpayers, after a proposed increase in sales tax in the April version drew special ire.

Protesters, including some from indigenous communities, were expected to gather in Bogota, among other cities.

Mass protests began on April 28 and lasted some six weeks, occasionally turning violent.

The attorney general's office has directly linked more than two dozen deaths to the demonstrations, while rights groups say they have confirmed many more.

Major unions have said they will propose 10 reforms to congress, including the creation of a basic income.

Some 700 people had gathered at about a dozen protest spots as of 10:30 a.m. local time, the Bogota mayor's office said in a report.

($1 = 3,842.97 Colombian pesos) (Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:33pBiden to name jonathan kanter as doj antitrust chief - bloomberg reporter tweet
RE
01:28pNEW ANALYSIS : California-Made Natural Gas and Oil Drives U.S. Economic Recovery, Strengthens All Industries
PU
01:26pSquare launches small business banking
RE
01:25pColombia government sends $3.9 bln tax reform to congress amid renewed protests
RE
01:25pGoldman cuts Q3 Brent forecast to $75 a barrel on Delta demand hit
RE
01:21pOil rebounds as market seizes on discounted prices
RE
01:18pMobileye tests self-driving cars in New York City
RE
01:14pTESLA : Consumer Reports says Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' software lacks safeguards
RE
01:13pEU begins real-time review of Sanofi-GSK COVID-19 vaccine
RE
01:13pAndreessen Horowitz leads $58 million funding in fintech firm Titan
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BUBBLES, BUBBLES EVERYWHERE: Jeremy Grantham on the bust ahead
2Most institutional investors expect to buy digital assets, study finds
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : RUNNING LOW ON BATTERY POWER: Brexit Britain faces an acid test
4Wall Street staunches sell-off despite COVID variant fears
5'ROAD TO SPACE': billionaire Bezos has successful suborbital jaunt

HOT NEWS