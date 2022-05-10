Log in
Colombia had 7.6 years of proven oil reserves at end 2021-government

05/10/2022 | 01:49pm EDT
BOGOTA, May 10 (Reuters) - Colombia's proven oil reserves closed 2021 at 2.04 billion barrels of oil, higher than the previous year and equivalent to 7.6 years' worth of consumption, the government said on Tuesday.

The Andean country's proven oil reserves - also known as 1P reserves - at the end of 2020 stood at 1.82 billion barrels, equivalent to 6.3 years of consumption.

Colombia's oil and gas industry is a major source of income and foreign exchange for Latin America's fourth-largest economy.

The government of President Ivan Duque - whose term ends in August - has pushed to expand Colombia's reserves, signing a total of 69 contracts for oil and gas blocks during his administration.

"Each barrel produced last year was replenished and replaced by 1.8 barrels," Minister of Mines and Energy Diego Mesa said at a news conference held by the National Hydrocarbons Agency.

Colombia's 3P reserves - which combines the 1P reserves with probable and possible reserves - finished 2021 at 3.46 billion barrels, 12.9% above the 3.07 billion barrels of 3P reserves recorded at the end of 2020.

Last year the country's average daily oil output fell to 736,356 barrels per day (bpd), from an average of 781,352 bpd in 2020, the government reported in February.

Production in March, the most recent month available, averaged 751,407 bpd, the government said.

Proven commercial gas reserves closed 2021 at 3,164 giga cubic feet (GCF), equivalent to 8 years of consumption, up from the 2,949 GCF at the end of 2020.

Colombia's 3P gas reserves at the end of 2021 stood at 4,493 GCF, the government said. (Reporting by Oliver Griffin. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
