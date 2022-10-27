Colombia looking at possible change to oil exploration ban

BOGOTA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Colombia's government may
re-examine its position on prohibiting new contracts for oil
exploration, director of public credit Jose Roberto Acosta said
on Thursday, citing the valuable income brought by the sector.
Granting new contracts for oil exploration would represent a
major U-turn for the government of leftist President Gustavo
Petro, who previously described oil and coal - the country's top
exports - as poisons, while also pledging to move Colombia away
from hydrocarbons.
"(The government) will rethink its initial position to
consider, or reconsider, the issue of further exploration
regarding oil, which constitutes a source of invaluable
investment for fiscal resources," Acosta told local television.
Despite pledges to block further auction rounds, the
government has repeatedly said it will respect 330 already
signed hydrocarbons contracts and that it wants inactive ones
included in that number to be revived.
Petro's decision to prevent new oil exploration contracts -
alongside other comments on capital controls and criticism of
the central bank for raising the interest rate - has caused
Colombia's peso to depreciate sharply, falling to a record low
on Monday, with recoveries registered later in the week.
Petro's government has agreed to modify a tax reform
proposal to implement new duties on oil and coal more gradually.
Acosta did not immediately respond to requests for comment
by Reuters.
A spokesperson for the ministry of mines and energy had no
immediate comment, while a presidential spokesperson said an
analysis of the policy was being conducted based on the
country's fiscal needs.
(Reporting by Bogota bureau
Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)