Colombia looking at possible change to oil exploration ban

10/27/2022 | 03:18pm EDT
BOGOTA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Colombia's government may re-examine its position on prohibiting new contracts for oil exploration, director of public credit Jose Roberto Acosta said on Thursday, citing the valuable income brought by the sector.

Granting new contracts for oil exploration would represent a major U-turn for the government of leftist President Gustavo Petro, who previously described oil and coal - the country's top exports - as poisons, while also pledging to move Colombia away from hydrocarbons.

"(The government) will rethink its initial position to consider, or reconsider, the issue of further exploration regarding oil, which constitutes a source of invaluable investment for fiscal resources," Acosta told local television.

Despite pledges to block further auction rounds, the government has repeatedly said it will respect 330 already signed hydrocarbons contracts and that it wants inactive ones included in that number to be revived.

Petro's decision to prevent new oil exploration contracts - alongside other comments on capital controls and criticism of the central bank for raising the interest rate - has caused Colombia's peso to depreciate sharply, falling to a record low on Monday, with recoveries registered later in the week.

Petro's government has agreed to modify a tax reform proposal to implement new duties on oil and coal more gradually.

Acosta did not immediately respond to requests for comment by Reuters.

A spokesperson for the ministry of mines and energy had no immediate comment, while a presidential spokesperson said an analysis of the policy was being conducted based on the country's fiscal needs.

(Reporting by Bogota bureau Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
