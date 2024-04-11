CARTAGENA, April 11 (Reuters) - Private equity funds in Colombia have over $3.5 billion to invest in the country, but much of it will not be disbursed if the government's proposed pension reform goes ahead, the president of the private capital association said on Thursday.

More than 240 investment funds operate in the South American country, including four private pension funds, which contribute about 49% of Colcapital's total resources, said the group's president Paola Garcia.

"Right now there is more than $3.5 billion ... looking for the opportunity to be invested," Garcia said on the sidelines of annual pension funds congress Asofondos in the Caribbean city of Cartagena.

The funds could disappear if Congress approves the government's proposed pension reform, which would look to transfer 80% of the funds managed by private pension providers - around 18 billion pesos ($4.72 billion) a year - to state pension funds.

"The message to Congress and the senators who are currently voting on the pension reform is to bear in mind the economic effects that this reform will have on different industries and the arrival of capital to the country," Garcia said.

The government says the pension bill would strengthen the state pensions administrator in an effort to give benefits to more people.

Private equity finds have invested more than $15.5 billion over the last decade across all manner of sectors and industries, including airports, hotels and agriculture, Garcia said.

The government's proposals have put Colombia's reputation at risk, she added, saying the decline in confidence was reflected by investment in the country

cratering 25% last year

, resulting in lackluster economic growth of 0.6%.

"I don't think there is a national or international investor who is willing to put their capital into projects where they don't see legal stability, where they don't see clarity in the rules of the game," she said. "Trust is the magic word." (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Richard Chang)