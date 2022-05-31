Colombia peso, market rally as business-friendly candidate advances

BOGOTA, May 31 (Reuters) - Colombia's peso and
stock exchange closed higher on Tuesday, in the first session
since the contest to elect the country's next president narrowed
to two candidates, including business-friendly construction
magnate Rodolfo Hernandez.
Leftist Gustavo Petro, who has promised profound social and
economic change, won 40.3% of votes in Sunday's first round,
while Hernandez, who has drawn support for his promises to
tackle corruption, unexpectedly tallied 28.2%.
Hernandez, already backed by former center-right candidate
Federico Gutierrez and likely many of his supporters, may be
tough for Petro to beat.
The peso closed up 4.16% to 3,770 pesos per dollar, its
sharpest daily increase since December 2010 and strongest value
against the dollar since April 20. The COLCAP stock
exchange was up 4.63% to 1,603.23 points at the end of trading.
Petro, a former mayor of Bogota, is making his third bid for
the presidency promising free public university, a ban on new
oil and gas projects and a pension reform to provide payments to
the poorest.
Hernandez, a farmer's son who made his fortune building
low-income housing, says he will reduce the size of government
and use the savings to pay off student debt, cut the value added
tax nearly in half to 10% and combine a group of subsidies into
one basic income.
Hernandez, who is financing his own campaign and has
eschewed traditional advertising in favor of eccentric TikTok
videos, is broadly seen as friendlier to the market - which was
closed on Monday.
"Hernandez is seen as less negative...he represents some
continuity in terms of economic freedom and free business," said
Andres Abadia, head economist for Latin America for Pantheon
Macroeconomics.
"The markets have begun an important rally because the
possibility of a disruptive change is now not the base
scenario," said Sergio Olarte, head economist for Colombia at
Scotiabank.
Despite the 77-year-old's business credentials, Capital
Economics said in a note on Monday that Hernandez may present a
larger threat than Petro.
"Neither Hernandez nor Petro are likely to tighten fiscal
policy to reduce public debt risks, while both advocate higher
trade barriers which bodes poorly for Colombia's growth
prospects," the note said.
"(Hernandez's) plan to slash taxes would cause the public
debt-to-GDP ratio to surge (although we think it would continue
to rise under Petro too)," it added. "Over the medium term,
Hernandez's plan to raise trade barriers would weigh on
productivity and economic growth (Petro appears to advocate more
moderate trade protection)."
The two men, who both have pledged to fully implement a 2016
peace deal with FARC rebels and seek talks with remaining
guerrilla group the ELN, will face off again on June 19.
Hernandez has pushed back on accusations he will now
represent the country's right-wing parties, saying he will
accept anyone who wants to vote for him but will not negotiate
policies in exchange for alliances.
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra
Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb
Editing by Alistair Bell and David Gregorio)