Colombia regulator urges banks to hold profits due to loan portfolio deterioration

BOGOTA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Colombia banks are being asked to
retain close to 68% of the profits they made in 2020 to boost
assets in the face of an expected further deterioration in their
loan portfolios this year, the country's banking regulator said
on Friday.
Bank earnings plummeted 55.3% last year to 6.1 trillion
pesos ($1.7 billion) because of adjustments made to manage debt
that was overdue by more than 30 days.
Overdue debt totaled 5.4% - equivalent to some 26.5 trillion
pesos - of all debt on banks' balance sheets in 2020, well above
the average for the last decade. The trend is expected to
continue this year.
"It will not be an easy year in terms of easing of risk, the
portfolio will continue to deteriorate and it's natural that
will occur in proportion with a lag between the behavior of the
economy and the behavior of attention to (debt) obligations,"
said Jorge Castano, the head of the Superintendency of Finance.
"While we are uncertain how it will change in the future, it
is prudent at this time not to distribute these dividends, to
leave that money within the entity so it can support unexpected
loss," he added.
Banks, supported by the central bank and the government,
have opened credit opportunities for individuals and companies
amid the coronavirus pandemic and related shutdowns.
Banks had loan loss provisions of 39.7 trillion pesos at the
close of 2020, Castano said, more than the amount of past due
debt, meaning the sector remains solvent and ready to provide
credit in a reactivating economy.
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra
Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb
Editing by Paul Simao)