Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Colombia's Avianca to move domicile to the United Kingdom

11/03/2021 | 01:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOGOTA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Airline Avianca Holdings will move its domicile to the United Kingdom and its stock will no longer be traded on the Colombian stock exchange, the company said on Wednesday, a day after a U.S. court's approval of the company's restructuring plan.

Colombia's flag carrier had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy at a U.S. court in New York in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. It now expects to exit the measure by the end 2021, after receiving around $2 billion in new financing under a debt-for-equity deal.

Once its principle domicile is established in the UK, the company will be known as Avianca Group International Ltd. Its current shareholders will not receive any payout or be included as shareholders in Avianca Group, the airline added.

The airline did not say why it was moving its domicile, or why it had chosen Britain.

Colombia's stock exchange on Wednesday suspended trading in Avianca shares, which had closed at 42.5 pesos (0.01 dollar cents) each on Tuesday. Avianca said it expected its Columbian listing to be canceled.

Avianca's approved business plan includes all parts of its operation, including destinations it will serve, the planes it will operate, and the way it will serve customers. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by David Holmes)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:40pColombia's Avianca to move domicile to the United Kingdom
RE
01:39pU.S. shale producers signal more oil coming, as OPEC counts on restraint
RE
01:17pRussia's gazprom export chief says even if europe is completely carbon free by 2050, gas demand will remain unchanged
RE
01:15pThe CNMV has published its quarterly bulletin for the third quarter of 2021
PU
01:15pRussia's gazprom export chief says we treat the european market with great responsibility, will continue to meet demand
RE
01:09pRussia's gazprom export chief says our long term business strategy is based on prospective demand in russia
RE
01:06pU.S.-EU TARIFF TRUCE COLD COMFORT FOR ALUMINIUM CONSUMERS : Andy Home
RE
01:05pLarge volumes of EU scrap may need new domestic markets
PU
01:00pU.S. SEC says it will consider social issues when reviewing shareholder proposals
RE
12:58pFTSE 100 Closes Down Wednesday Ahead of US Fed Meeting
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WRAPUP 2-With bond-buying 'taper' on track, Fed turns wary eye to infla..
2TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer confirms preliminary Q3/9M results with healt..
3Record high stocks brace for Fed stimulus cut
4High prices, steady supply chain protect BMW from industry woes
5Deere strike set to continue as workers reject second contract

HOT NEWS