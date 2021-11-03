Colombia's Avianca to move domicile to the United Kingdom

BOGOTA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Airline Avianca Holdings will move
its domicile to the United Kingdom and its stock will no longer
be traded on the Colombian stock exchange, the company said on
Wednesday, a day after a U.S. court's approval of the company's
restructuring plan.
Colombia's flag carrier had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
at a U.S. court in New York in 2020 amid the coronavirus
pandemic. It now expects to exit the measure by the end 2021,
after receiving around $2 billion in new financing under a
debt-for-equity deal.
Once its principle domicile is established in the UK, the
company will be known as Avianca Group International Ltd. Its
current shareholders will not receive any payout or be included
as shareholders in Avianca Group, the airline added.
The airline did not say why it was moving its domicile, or
why it had chosen Britain.
Colombia's stock exchange on Wednesday suspended trading in
Avianca shares, which had closed at 42.5 pesos (0.01
dollar cents) each on Tuesday. Avianca said it expected its
Columbian listing to be canceled.
Avianca's approved business plan includes all parts of its
operation, including destinations it will serve, the planes it
will operate, and the way it will serve customers.
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Oliver Griffin;
Editing by David Holmes)