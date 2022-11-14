Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Colombia's Grupo Argos Q3 net profit drops 9.2% after jump in costs

11/14/2022 | 01:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Grupo Argos is seen in Medellin

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Colombian industrial conglomerate Grupo Argos' third-quarter net profit fell 9.2% from a year earlier, the company said Monday, following a jump in costs and expenses.

The company, made up of power utility Celsia, Cementos Argos and road and airport concession company Odinsa, posted a net profit of 192 billion pesos ($39.9 million)for July to September, down from 211.4 billion pesos last year.

The firm said revenues grew 23.6% to 5.1 trillion pesos, but reported a 25% jump in costs and expenses.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 9.5% to 1.3 trillion pesos.

($1 = 4,806.07 Colombian pesos)

(Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Isabel Woodford)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CELSIA S.A. E.S.P. -2.34% 2880 End-of-day quote.-31.17%
CEMENTOS ARGOS S.A. 2.09% 3420 End-of-day quote.-44.03%
GRUPO ARGOS S.A. 1.08% 10280 End-of-day quote.-24.13%
Latest news "Economy"
01:42pBiden-Xi climate cooperation to energise COP27 negotiations
RE
01:38pUnited Nations calls for Russia to be responsible for reparation in Ukraine
RE
01:38pNordex expects full-year operating loss to be 4% of revenue
RE
01:36pColombia's Grupo Argos Q3 net profit drops 9.2% after jump in costs
RE
01:34pU.S. court extends block on Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
RE
01:32pItaly outlaws facial recognition tech, except to fight crime
RE
01:32pHydro-Quebec worker charged with spying to help China, Canadian police say
RE
01:29pCotton set for worst day since October on dollar rebound
RE
01:26pMexico central banker Borja says bank's "synchronization" with the Fed is conditional
RE
01:25pG20 Summit: What you need to know now
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Futures decline on cautious Fed tone on inflation
2Goldman Sachs expects "significant" decline in U.S. inflation in 2023
3As regulators scrutinise FTX, investor focus swings to Crypto.com
4Elon Musk says 'I have too much work on my plate'
5Analyst recommendations: AMD, Bank of America, Global Payments...

HOT NEWS