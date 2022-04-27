Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Colombia's Liberal Party backs center-right Gutierrez for president

04/27/2022 | 12:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Colombian center-right presidential candidate Federico Gutierrez of the government's Coalition Team for Colombia party attends a news conference in Bogota

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's Liberal Party, which won more seats than any other in the lower house and the third most seats in the Senate in recent legislative elections, on Wednesday threw its weight behind center-right presidential candidate Federico Gutierrez.

Party alliances could help push candidates over the line in the May 29 contest and are likely to affect the eventual winner's ability to push through legislation when their term starts in August.

Leftist Gustavo Petro - a former guerrilla who was later elected to congress and as mayor of capital Bogota - leads opinion polls ahead of what will likely be a first round of voting.

In recent surveys he is also tapped as most likely to win in a possible second round in June.

Gutierrez, a former mayor of Colombia's second city Medellin, is second in support, climbing in the polls since winning his coalition's primary in March.

"We are in total agreement that we must dedicate ourselves to the vulnerable, poor, marginalized people of this country, to the indigenous, the Afro-descendants, to young people," former president and Liberal Party chief Cesar Gaviria said in a statement.

Gutierrez has agreed to include anti-poverty and social development efforts in his potential government's agenda, Gaviria said, as well as boost education and health services.

Petro, who recently met with Gaviria and courted Liberal support, criticized the party for supporting his rival.

"Cesar Gaviria has decided to stick to his logic, joining with neo-liberalism to protect the rights of businesses and privatize public services," Petro said in a video message.

Despite their party's backing of Gutierrez, a group of 15 Liberal Party lawmakers have pledged their support to Petro.

Backing from the Liberals and the Conservative, U and Radical Change parties would guarantee a majority in congress for Gutierrez if he is elected, but would likely complicate Petro's planned legislative agenda if he were to win.

(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Luis Jaime Acosta


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:51pAs U.S. abortion access wanes, this doctor travels to fill a void
RE
12:50pBunge lifts 2022 earnings outlook as Ukraine war crimps crop supplies
RE
12:48pBiden to visit Lockheed plant producing weapons provided to Ukraine - White House
RE
12:45pBill requiring U.S. federal judges to disclose more financial interests passes House, awaits Biden's signature
RE
12:37pOil futures extend losses in volatile trade, brent crude down by…
RE
12:36pTrump appeals New York contempt ruling over failure to comply with subpoena
RE
12:35pUkraine war to curb Central Asian economy, oil cushions Middle East -IMF
RE
12:34pSoyoil futures surge to new record; corn rallies near decade high
RE
12:33pColombia's Liberal Party backs center-right Gutierrez for president
RE
12:33pIndia's Reliance, Apollo Global plan joint bid for Walgreens' Boots business -FT
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chip startups using light instead of wires gaining speed and investment..
2Wall Street tumbles, as European shares again retreat
3Commodity stocks keep Europe buoyant as Russia gas supply concerns ling..
4Deutsche Bank extends quarterly profit streak but Ukraine clouds outloo..
5Alphabet A : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS