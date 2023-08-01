BOGOTA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Colombia's President Gustavo Petro expects the central bank to start cutting interest rates in September to boost economic activity, which shows signs of slowing, he said on Tuesday.

Petro's comment came a day after the bank held its benchmark interest rate stable at 13.25% for the second month in a row.

"We expect by September that interest rates will begin to lower to accelerate economic growth," Petro said in a message on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The comment is in line with the majority of analysts' projections, who expect the central bank to make the first cut to the rate in September or October.

The seven-member bank board voted unanimously to hold the rate on Monday. The board includes Finance Minister Ricardo Bonilla, Petro's representative on the board, who said the start of a downward cycle would depend on inflationary data.

The board hiked its benchmark rate by 1,150 basis points between September 2021 and this April, mirroring positions taken by monetary policy authorities around the world, an effort to contain inflationary pressures. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Aurora Ellis)