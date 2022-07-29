Colombia's central bank raises benchmark interest rate to 9%

BOGOTA, July 29 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board
raised the benchmark interest rate by 150 basis points to 9% -
in line with market expectations - on Friday, taking the rate to
its highest level since February 2009, as it continues hikes in
response to persistent inflation pressures.
The board was divided on how sharply to increase the rate,
with six policymakers backing the 150-point increase, while one
voted for a more dovish 100 basis-point uptick, bank board chief
Leonardo Villar said in a statement.
A recent Reuters poll found 10 out of 14 analysts expect the
board to raise interest rates by 150 basis points to 9%, the
highest level since February 2009.
The bank's technical team also raised its 2022 economic
growth outlook for the Andean country, Villar said.
"There is still excess demand, with continuing strong
economic activity. The technical team has revised the growth
forecast for 2022 upwards from 6.3% to 6.9%," Villar said.
Finance Minister Jose Manuel Restrepo, who sits on the
seven-member board, defended the rate rise as necessary to
tackle inflation.
The Andean country's annual inflation hit 9.67% in June, its
highest level since 2000 and more than triple the bank's
targeted 3%.
"It's still considered that there isn't just inflation
caused by supply, but secondary inflation where action is needed
through decisions like the ones announced today," Restrepo said.
Forecasts suggest inflation will remain above the target for
longer than desired, Villar added, though adding future rate
hikes would likely be smaller.
"With information today ... any possible (future) interest
rate adjustment would likely be lower than what we have seen so
far," Villar said.
Seven of the analysts in the poll expect this to be the last
rate rise, while the rest said they expect one more increase
before the upward cycle ends.
On Thursday, Colombia's incoming finance minister, Jose
Antonio Ocampo, said interest rate hikes have a limited capacity
to rein in accelerating inflation and raised concerns of how
high rates would affect economic growth.
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas
Writing by Oliver Griffin
Editing by Sandra Maler and Will Dunham)