Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Colombia's central bank raises benchmark interest rate to 9%

07/29/2022 | 02:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOGOTA, July 29 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board raised the benchmark interest rate by 150 basis points to 9% - in line with market expectations - on Friday, taking the rate to its highest level since February 2009, as it continues hikes in response to persistent inflation pressures.

The board was divided on how sharply to increase the rate, with six policymakers backing the 150-point increase, while one voted for a more dovish 100 basis-point uptick, bank board chief Leonardo Villar said in a statement.

A recent Reuters poll found 10 out of 14 analysts expect the board to raise interest rates by 150 basis points to 9%, the highest level since February 2009.

The bank's technical team also raised its 2022 economic growth outlook for the Andean country, Villar said.

"There is still excess demand, with continuing strong economic activity. The technical team has revised the growth forecast for 2022 upwards from 6.3% to 6.9%," Villar said.

Finance Minister Jose Manuel Restrepo, who sits on the seven-member board, defended the rate rise as necessary to tackle inflation.

The Andean country's annual inflation hit 9.67% in June, its highest level since 2000 and more than triple the bank's targeted 3%.

"It's still considered that there isn't just inflation caused by supply, but secondary inflation where action is needed through decisions like the ones announced today," Restrepo said.

Forecasts suggest inflation will remain above the target for longer than desired, Villar added, though adding future rate hikes would likely be smaller.

"With information today ... any possible (future) interest rate adjustment would likely be lower than what we have seen so far," Villar said.

Seven of the analysts in the poll expect this to be the last rate rise, while the rest said they expect one more increase before the upward cycle ends.

On Thursday, Colombia's incoming finance minister, Jose Antonio Ocampo, said interest rate hikes have a limited capacity to rein in accelerating inflation and raised concerns of how high rates would affect economic growth. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas Writing by Oliver Griffin Editing by Sandra Maler and Will Dunham)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:47pColombia's central bank raises benchmark interest rate to 9%
RE
02:40pSigns emerge that global inflation could be transitory - former policymakers
RE
02:38pSpain confirms first monkeypox-related death in Europe
RE
02:27pLess long-dated debt and more bills likely in Treasury funding plans
RE
02:22pFACTBOX : Companies cut jobs, freeze hiring to prepare for economic slowdown
RE
02:20pVice Media explores sale to Antenna Group -source
RE
02:13pWall Street extends July rebound, led by tech and energy
RE
02:08pU.S. Air Force pauses some operations over pilot ejection seat concerns
RE
02:05pColombia central bank hikes benchmark interest rate to 9%
RE
02:03pWhite house says will update on biden signing chip manufacturing…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Hong Kong stocks post biggest monthly drop in a year, dragged by tech s..
2Renault : Press release - 2022 H1 Financial Results
3Analyst recommendations: Comcast, Qualcomm, Intel, Linde, Northrop Grum..
4Australian shares rise on mining, energy boost
5Transcript : Siltronic AG, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 29, 2022

HOT NEWS