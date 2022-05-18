Colombia's mining income to hit record in 2022 -industry group

BOGOTA, May 18 (Reuters) - Colombia's mining industry is on
track to bring in a record 8.8 trillion pesos ($2.2 billion) in
taxes and royalties during 2022, the Colombian Mining
Association (ACM) said on Wednesday, adding mining is an
essential sector for the transition to renewable energies.
If the forecast proves correct, Colombia's income from
mining would jump 69% this year from the previous 2021 record of
5.2 trillion pesos, the association said, crediting rising
prices for the projected increase.
Mineral exports during the first quarter of the year hit
their highest level in a decade at $3.75 billion, the ACM said
in a presentation, up 44% from the year-earlier period.
The increase was principally pushed by coal and ferronickel,
whose export values saw significant growth, the ACM said, while
the value of gold exports declined slightly versus the first
quarter of 2021.
"Colombia and the world cannot live without mining" ACM
President Juan Camilo Narino told journalists in a press
conference.
Though coal is considered a heavy polluter, with
environmentalists labeling it an obstacle to curbing climate
change, advocates say technology can help cut emissions
significantly.
"There is no chance that the greener world we all want to
see will happen without more mining," he added, referring to the
importance of materials like copper in construction of renewable
energy infrastructure.
Ahead of what will likely be Colombia's first round of
presidential elections on May 29, leftist front runner Gustavo
Petro has promised to bar any new oil contracts and transition
the country away from production of hydrocarbons.
He has labeled both oil and gas poisonous and promised to
block large-scale open-pit mining.
($1 = 4,033.85 Colombian pesos)
(Reporting by Oliver Griffin
Editing by Marguerita Choy)