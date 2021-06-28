Colombia says to get 2.5 mln Janssen COVID shot donation from U.S.

BOGOTA, June 28 (Reuters) - Colombia said on Monday it will
receive a U.S. donation of 2.5 million doses of the coronavirus
vaccine developed by Janssen, the pharmaceutical unit of Johnson
& Johnson.
The Colombian president's office said that U.S. President
Joe Biden told President Ivan Duque of the donation in a call
during which they also discussed reactivating the economy, jobs,
climate change and shared democratic values and human rights.
The South American country has reported more than 4.1
million cases of coronavirus and 104,678 deaths. It hopes to
vaccinate 70% of its 50 million inhabitants and has so far
administered more than 17.2 million vaccine doses.
"The two presidents expressed the will to work together on a
comprehensive agenda that contributes to the security and
development of the two countries and of Latin America in
general," Duque's office said in a statement.
The United States is Colombia's main ally in the fight
against drug trafficking, as well is in tackling illegal armed
groups such as former FARC fighters who reject a 2016 peace
deal, guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN), and
criminal gangs involved in producing and exporting cocaine.
(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta
Writing by Oliver Griffin
Editing by Alexander Smith)