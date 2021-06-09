Log in
Colombia to boost digital transformation of justice with IDB support

06/09/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has approved a credit line of up to $500 million to support the digital transformation of Colombia's justice system, promoting an integrated approach and a medium- and long-term vision to improve judicial service delivery.

Financing will be in the form of a conditional credit line for investment projects. The first loan of $100 million will help boost the justice system's transparency, effectiveness and efficiency to tackle judiciary processes and better meet the judicial needs of citizens.

The loan will fund actions aimed at strengthening the capacity of institutions to adopt the new technologies as a transformation tool; bringing new technologies and digital services to the entire justice system; and transforming the paper culture to a digital culture geared toward better serving citizens.

The operation's main beneficiaries will be citizens and businesses, who will see improvement in response times for the justice system to meet their judicial needs and savings from the digitalization of services and access to information on the status of their judicial processes. This digital transformation of the justice system is aligned with one of the pillars of the IDB Group's Vision 2025 strategy.

In 2017, only 10 percent of the population reported at least one judicial need, and within that universe, the issue was not resolved in 60 percent of cases. In addition, 31 percent of the population says that the main barrier to access to justice is the time and quantity of proceedings required of them.

The IDB loan associated with the credit line is for a 23-year term, with a 6.5-year grace period and an interest rate based on LIBOR.

About us

The Inter-American Development Bank is devoted to improving lives. Established in 1959, the IDB is a leading source of long-term financing for economic, social and institutional development in Latin America and the Caribbean. The IDB also conducts cutting-edge research and provides policy advice, technical assistance and training to public and private sector clients throughout the region.

Disclaimer

IDB - Inter-American Development Bank published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 21:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS