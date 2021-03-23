Colombia to seek more than $7 bln via proposed tax reform

BOGOTA, March 23 (Reuters) - Colombia will seek to raise
25.4 trillion pesos ($7.15 billion) in a proposed tax reform to
be sent to congress in the coming days, more than previously
stated, according to sources and documents seen by Reuters on
Tuesday.
The finance ministry had said the reform - considered key
for the Andean country to maintain its investment-grade credit
ratings and recover from the economic fallout of the coronavirus
pandemic - would raise 1.5% of GDP, or about 15 trillion pesos.
But a chart shared with Reuters by a source with knowledge
of the matter and confirmed by two others who attended meetings
with the finance ministry on Tuesday shows the government hopes
to collect significantly more money - equivalent to 2.2% of GDP.
Under the proposal, some 10.5 trillion pesos would be
collected via value added tax, with other funding coming from
taxes on individuals and businesses.
A finance ministry press officer confirmed it held meetings
on Tuesday with business groups and political parties but said
it had no knowledge of the proposal's details.
Of the money raised by the reform, some 16 trillion will go
toward spending needs, while 7.6 trillion will fund welfare
payments. Other funding will be directed at economic
reactivation efforts.
No additional foodstuffs will be subject to VAT, according
to the finance ministry's presentation seen by Reuters, but VAT
exemptions on other unspecified products will be cut.
Books, internet for poorer areas and other items are
currently exempt from the value-added-tax.
VAT would account for 46% of tax collection under the
changes, up from its current 39%.
The reform would also expand the tax base, make a wealth tax
permanent and increase duties on dividends from 10% to 15%, the
document said.
Businesses would see a cut in income taxes, but many
deductions would be eliminated from 2023.
Fiscal deficit limits will require changes to meet targets
set for 2022 through 2024 the document added. The limit is
currently suspended and the government predicts the deficit will
reach 8.6% of GDP this year.
The changes broadly match economists' recommendations that
Colombia reduce exemptions and expand its base, among others.
Experts say exemptions and other benefits cost the country
about 6.5% of GDP, equivalent to $19.4 billion.
Colombia drastically increased spending and raised its debt
to the equivalent of 64.8% of GDP to address coronavirus-related
needs, even as the economy shrank 6.8% in 2020.
($1 = 3,553.34 pesos)
(Reporting by Carlos Vargas and Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by
Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Dan Grebler)