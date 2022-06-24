Colombian central bank could roll out biggest rate hike since 1998

* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=COCBIR%3DECI poll data

BOGOTA, June 24 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank could announce its biggest interest rate hike in 24 years next week amid persistently high inflation, better economic data and aggressive interest rate increases by the U.S. Federal Reserve, a Reuters poll revealed on Friday.

Eleven out of 14 analysts told Reuters the central bank could increase the benchmark interest rate by 150 basis points to 7.50% at next week's meeting, while the remaining three expect the monetary authority to raise it by 100 basis points to 7%.

If the majority are right, it would mark the biggest single rate hike in Colombia since May 1998, according to the central bank, as well as the highest benchmark interest rate since December 2016.

"We were expecting 100 basis points but we changed to 150 because economic growth surprised us," Camilo Perez, chief economist for Banco de Bogota, told Reuters.

Other factors that could influence the decision include soaring inflation and global central banks' moves to accelerate interest rate rises, he added.

The Fed last week approved its largest interest rate increase in more than a quarter of a century, raising its policy rate by 75 basis points.

"With divisions inside the (Colombian) central bank, it's very easy for one of them to change their vote to 150 basis points," Perez said.

In the last meeting in April, four of the central bank's board members voted for an increase of 100 basis points, while the other three voted to hike by 150 basis points.

The market expects inflation in Colombia to exceed 9% this year, triple the central bank's 3% target.

The government recently raised its economic growth forecast for 2022 to 6.5%, up from the previous 5%, due to higher domestic consumption and Colombia's post-pandemic recovery.

The central bank could raise the benchmark rate to as high as 9% by the end of this year, before gradually reducing it to 7% in 2023, according to the analysts' median forecast. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Paul Simao)