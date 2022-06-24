Colombian central bank could roll out biggest rate hike since 1998

* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=COCBIR%3DECI
BOGOTA, June 24 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank could
announce its biggest interest rate hike in 24 years next week
amid persistently high inflation, better economic data and
aggressive interest rate increases by the U.S. Federal Reserve,
a Reuters poll revealed on Friday.
Eleven out of 14 analysts told Reuters the central bank
could increase the benchmark interest rate by 150 basis points
to 7.50% at next week's meeting, while the remaining three
expect the monetary authority to raise it by 100 basis points to
7%.
If the majority are right, it would mark the biggest single
rate hike in Colombia since May 1998, according to the central
bank, as well as the highest benchmark interest rate since
December 2016.
"We were expecting 100 basis points but we changed to 150
because economic growth surprised us," Camilo
Perez, chief economist for Banco de Bogota, told Reuters.
Other factors that could influence the decision include
soaring inflation and global central banks' moves to accelerate
interest rate rises, he added.
The Fed last week approved its largest interest rate
increase in more than a quarter of a century, raising its policy
rate by 75 basis points.
"With divisions inside the (Colombian) central bank, it's
very easy for one of them to change their vote to 150 basis
points," Perez said.
In the last meeting in April, four of the central bank's
board members voted for an increase of 100 basis points, while
the other three voted to hike by 150 basis points.
The market expects inflation in Colombia to exceed 9% this
year, triple the central bank's 3% target.
The government recently raised its economic growth forecast
for 2022 to 6.5%, up from the previous 5%, due to higher
domestic consumption and Colombia's post-pandemic recovery.
The central bank could raise the benchmark rate to as high
as 9% by the end of this year, before gradually reducing it to
7% in 2023, according to the analysts' median forecast.
