Colombian oil sector urges government to drop planned export tax

BOGOTA, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Colombia's new government must
drop taxes on oil exports from a proposed tax reform and scrap
plans to stop energy companies from offsetting taxes with
royalty payments, in favor of surcharges based on production,
the private oil producers association said on Thursday.
Colombia's new leftist President Gustavo Petro has proposed
a tax reform bill to lawmakers which would raise some 25
trillion pesos ($5.7 billion) in 2023, before eventually adding
some $11.5 billion annually to government coffers, in an effort
to increase revenue for social programs.
The reform would levy a 10% tax on oil exports once the
price exceeds $48 per barrel.
Oil prices are expected to average $104 per barrel this
year, according to the Colombian Petroleum Association (ACP),
which represents private producers, providing the state with an
extra 24 trillion pesos in 2022.
But the proposed reform will generate extra costs of between
3.7 trillion and 6 trillion pesos ($842.9 million and $1.4
billion) for the sector, the ACP said, threatening the economic
viability of some projects and hastening the end of the
country's energy self-sufficiency.
"This puts production exploration and production projects at
risk, since the tax burden will rise," ACP President Francisco
Lloreda told journalists.
Under the ACP's proposal, companies would see an additional
percentage point placed on their regular tax rate once oil hits
$75 per barrel, rising to two and three percentage points,
respectively, if average prices exceed $85 or $95 per barrel.
The measures will ensure that Colombia "continues to be
competitive and that we do not endanger planned exploration and
production, nor send a message to foreign and national
investment that this industry is not competitive," Lloreda said.
($1 = 4,389.8 Colombian pesos)
(Reporting by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Paul Simao)