Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Colombian peso fell 20.9% during 2022

12/29/2022 | 01:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOGOTA, Dec 29 - The Colombian peso fell 20.9% this year, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the country's financial regulator, putting it among the world's sharpest depreciations for 2022 and coming amid the election of a leftist president and global economic pressures.

The currency closed down 1.63% on Thursday, its final day of trading this year.

"This year leaves us as one of the most devalued emerging market currencies," said Gustavo Acero, economist for Colombia at Banco de Bogota, noting that only Turkey's lira and the Argentine peso performed worse.

"The external factor of monetary policy adjustments of central banks was one of the points that explains the devaluation, but the internal political context sharpened the trend in the second half of the year," he said, referring to the election of Gustavo Petro as the country's first leftist leader.

The market predicts the peso will be influenced during the first part of 2023 by local and international interest rate changes, but local outlook will depend on the progress of pension and labor reforms floated by Petro. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.71% 188.7247 Delayed Quote.60.42%
NASDAQ COLOMBIA 0.40% 291.242503 Real-time Quote.-20.69%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.23% 176.78 Delayed Quote.71.46%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.05% 18.69824 Delayed Quote.40.25%
Latest news "Economy"
02:46pSoybean futures firm as investors track Argentine weather
RE
02:44pTunisia to offer a national subscription of 2.8 billion dinars (…
RE
02:44pBrazil's haunting graveyard of ships risks environmental disaster, warns activist group
RE
02:32pVenezuela foreign assets will not pass to Maduro -opposition
RE
02:24pSOFTS-Robusta coffee prices slip to 1-month low, raw sugar rebounds
RE
02:20pTurkey's Erdogan drops retirement age requirement for millions
RE
02:15pEcuador insecurity, drug crime hitting exporters -business group
RE
01:46pSouthwest Airlines plans to get back to normal operations on Friday
RE
01:38pColombian peso fell 20.9% during 2022
RE
01:28pU.N. aid chief to visit Afghanistan over female aid worker ban
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. weekly jobless claims ticked higher last week
2Analyst recommendations: CarMax, Danaher, Next, Tesla...
3Global markets live: Tesla, Novartis, Anglo American, BP...
4Wall St set to open higher as jobless claims data calm rate hike worrie..
5China, HK stocks fall as fears grow of knock-on virus surges

HOT NEWS