Colombian peso fell 20.9% during 2022

BOGOTA, Dec 29 - The Colombian peso
fell 20.9% this year, according to Reuters calculations based on
data from the country's financial regulator, putting it among
the world's sharpest depreciations for 2022 and coming amid the
election of a leftist president and global economic pressures.
The currency closed down 1.63% on Thursday, its final day of
trading this year.
"This year leaves us as one of the most devalued emerging
market currencies," said Gustavo Acero, economist for Colombia
at Banco de Bogota, noting that only Turkey's lira and the
Argentine peso performed worse.
"The external factor of monetary policy adjustments of
central banks was one of the points that explains the
devaluation, but the internal political context sharpened the
trend in the second half of the year," he said, referring to the
election of Gustavo Petro as the country's first leftist leader.
The market predicts the peso will be influenced during the
first part of 2023 by local and international interest rate
changes, but local outlook will depend on the progress of
pension and labor reforms floated by Petro.
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra
Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb
Editing by Leslie Adler)