Colombian peso fell 20.9% during 2022

BOGOTA, Dec 29 - The Colombian peso fell 20.9% this year, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the country's financial regulator, putting it among the world's sharpest depreciations for 2022 and coming amid the election of a leftist president and global economic pressures.

The currency closed down 1.63% on Thursday, its final day of trading this year.

"This year leaves us as one of the most devalued emerging market currencies," said Gustavo Acero, economist for Colombia at Banco de Bogota, noting that only Turkey's lira and the Argentine peso performed worse.

"The external factor of monetary policy adjustments of central banks was one of the points that explains the devaluation, but the internal political context sharpened the trend in the second half of the year," he said, referring to the election of Gustavo Petro as the country's first leftist leader.

The market predicts the peso will be influenced during the first part of 2023 by local and international interest rate changes, but local outlook will depend on the progress of pension and labor reforms floated by Petro. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Leslie Adler)