Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Colombian peso, market down on leftist Gustavo Petro's presidential win

06/21/2022 | 02:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Traders work on the floor of the Colombian Stock Exchange, in Bogota

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's peso currency, its stock index and shares in state-run oil company Ecopetrol fell on Tuesday after leftist Gustavo Petro was elected president in a Sunday vote.

Petro has promised to tackle deep inequality with pension redistributions, free university education and other social programs.

The election of the former M-19 guerrilla marks a radical change for a country still scarred by decades of conflict, with many voters frustrated with the right-leaning political establishment. Nearly half of Colombians live in poverty.Analysts have predicted volatile markets in the short-term as investors await ministerial appointments.

Petro has floated some moderates - including former ministers and an ex-central banker - as possible candidates to head his finance ministry.

Even an orthodox pick would not "dispel uncertainties around the management of public finances and Colombia's external balance sheet," Morgan Stanley said in a note on Tuesday.

The peso was down 2.74% to 4,012 pesos per dollar from its Friday level, after falling nearly 5% in the first minutes of trading in its largest intra-day fall since late 2008.

Meanwhile the MSCI COLCAP index fell 5.25% to 1,377.69 and Ecopetrol shares were down 11.2% to 2,450 pesos per share.

Petro's proposals have startled some investors, especially a ban on new oil projects for environmental reasons, though he has promised to respect current contracts.

"In the near term, we expect the administration to look to broaden its coalition and do not foresee disruptive policy proposals; when it comes to risks, the oil sector and the pension system are likely to be subject to more uncertainty," Morgan Stanley added.

Colombian government debt spreads to U.S. Treasuries rose as much as to 411 basis points as measured by JPMorgan's EMBIG-D index, the highest since touching 419 bps on June 14, from a close of 383 bps on Friday. The 50-day moving average spread stands at just under 370 bps.

Dollar-denominated bond prices fell from 0.36 cents on the dollar on a 2023 maturity to near 3.5 cents on a 2033 bond. The 2051 and 2061 maturities fell 1 cent and 1.9 cents respectively. Bonds are yielding between 4.2% to 7.9% across maturities.

Local TES bonds coming due in March 2031 had a yield of 11.74%, from 11.29% at the close of trading on Friday.

Monday was a holiday in Colombia.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra, additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New York; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb, Editing by Angus MacSwan and David Gregorio)

By Nelson Bocanegra


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:17pMexico's main stock index extends gains, up more than 1%…
RE
03:17pU.S. congressional leaders meeting on semiconductor chips bill Tuesday
RE
03:03pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 1.96% to Settle at $6.8080 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:37pColombian peso, market down on leftist Gustavo Petro's presidential win
RE
02:35pChevron CEO calls on Biden to take new approach on fuel prices, stop criticizing Big Oil
RE
02:32pPortugal picks companies for $8 billion investment in green projects
RE
02:18pEgypt, Saudi Arabia ink deals worth $7.7 billion on crown prince's visit
RE
02:12pU.S., Meta settle lawsuit over discrimination in housing advertising tool
RE
02:02pMegacap, energy shares lead broad Wall Street rebound
RE
02:02pIRS says it will clear 2021 tax return backlog this week
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nordex SE: Nordex Group starts 2022 with sales of EUR 933 million
2Tesla sued by former employees over 'mass layoff'
3Analyst recommendations: Adobe, American Tower, Bohoo, DoorDash, Intel...
4Futures jump after worst week for S&P 500 since March 2020
5FlatexDEGIRO concretises guidance for 2022; half-year consolidated resu..

HOT NEWS