The current senator, leftist former mayor of Bogota and member of the M-19 guerrilla group has consistently lead opinion polls with around 40% support, 10 points below what he would need to secure the presidency without a June second round.

His main opponent is Federico 'Fico' Gutierrez, the center-right former mayor of Medellin, who has around 25% support.

Polling third in the six-way race is construction magnate and former mayor of Bucaramanga Rodolfo Hernandez, with about 20% support.