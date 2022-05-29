Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Colombians head to polls in divisive presidential election

05/29/2022 | 01:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A banner with the image of Colombian centre-right presidential candidate Federico Gutierrez of the government's coalition Team for Colombia is pictured in Bogota

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombians vote on Sunday to choose a new president from among a former rebel promising generous social programs, a center-right candidate warning against a leftist economic model, and an eccentric business magnate.

Gustavo Petro, a leftist former mayor of Bogota and member of the M-19 guerrilla group and current senator, is consistently leading opinion polls with around 40% support, ten points below what he would need to secure the presidency without a June second round.

The 62-year-old has attracted backing on promises to redistribute pensions, offer free public university, and battle deep inequality.

His main opponent is Federico Gutierrez, the center-right former mayor of Medellin, who has around 25% support.

Gutierrez has emphasized his own plans for a basic income for 5 million households, economic growth of 5% per year, and more efficient government spending in response to accusations he is an ideological successor to unpopular President Ivan Duque.

Gutierrez, 47, has said Petro is a threat to democracy and warned the leftist's economic plans, including a ban on new oil and gas projects, will ruin Colombia's economy.

Polling third in the six-way race is construction magnate and former mayor of Bucaramanga Rodolfo Hernandez, with about 20% support.

Hernandez, who is running independently, is known for whimsical social media videos, including of him riding an electric scooter, and anti-corruption promises. The 77-year-old is himself facing an ongoing investigation into whether he intervened in a tender to benefit a company his son lobbied for. He has denied wrongdoing.

The country's Registrar has said there is no possibility of electoral fraud, after candidates repeatedly expressed concerns about irregularities during March legislative elections which electoral officials classed as procedural errors.

Polls will open at 8 a.m. local time and close at 4 p.m. (2100 GMT). Officials have said they expects results around four hours later.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

By Julia Symmes Cobb


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:23aAustralia PM says Pacific leaders 'positive' on his new push
RE
02:21aAustralia PM says Pacific leaders 'positive' on his new push
RE
02:17aUkraine get missiles, howitzers as Zelenskiy expects good news on arms
RE
02:15aUkraine get missiles, howitzers as Zelenskiy expects good news on arms
RE
02:03aNepal plane missing with 22 people on board - officials
RE
01:17aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
01:16aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
01:15aColombians head to polls in divisive presidential election
RE
01:10aLiverpool fans saddened by loss to Real
RE
01:01aN.Korea discusses revising COVID curbs, outbreak 'improving'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AGL Energy mulls strategic review amid demerger doubts - report
2Ichigo : Twenty-Second Annual Shareholder Meeting Report
3MacMath earns shutout, Wood scores as RSL defeat Dynamo
4Main events scheduled for Monday, May 30
5Weibo : Q1 2022 Weibo Corp Earnings Conference Call

HOT NEWS