May 8 (Reuters) -

* COLONIAL PIPELINE HACKERS STOLE DATA THURSDAY AHEAD OF PIPELINE SHUTDOWN - BLOOMBERG NEWS, CITING PEOPLE FAMILIAR WITH THE MATTER

* COLONIAL HACKERS, WHO ARE PART OF CYBERCRIME GANG CALLED DARKSIDE, TOOK NEARLY 100 GIGABYTES OF DATA OUT OF CO'S NETWORK IN 2HOURS THURSDAY- BLOOMBERG