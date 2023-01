Jan 7 (Reuters) -

* COLONIAL PIPELINE SAYS LINE 3 REMAINS SHUT DOWN WHILE REPAIRS CONTINUE AT WITT BOOSTER STATION NEAR DANVILLE

* COLONIAL PIPELINE SAYS PRODUCT RELEASE DISCOVERED ON TUESDAY, JAN. 3, AT THE STATION APPEARS TO BE CONTAINED TO CO'S PROPERTY

* COLONIAL PIPELINE SAYS CREWS AND CONTRACTORS ARE MONITORING CONDITIONS ON SITE AND MAKING PROGRESS TOWARD A PROJECTED RESTART OF NOON SUNDAY, JAN. 8.