Colonial Pipeline halts all pipeline operations after cybersecurity attack

NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline, the largest
U.S. refined products pipeline operator, has halted all
operations after it fell victim to a cybersecurity attack on
Friday, the company said.
The company learned of the attack on Friday and took systems
offline to contain the threat, it said in a statement. That
action has temporarily halted operations and affected some of
its IT systems, it said.
The company has engaged a third-party cybersecurity firm to
launch an investigation, and Colonial has contacted law
enforcement and other federal agencies, it said.
Reuters reported earlier Friday that Colonial had shut its
main gasoline and distillate lines.
Colonial connects Gulf Coast refineries with markets across
the southern and eastern United States through about 5,500 miles
(8,850 km) of its pipeline system, delivering gasoline, diesel,
jet fuel and other refined products.
"At this time, our primary focus is the safe and efficient
restoration of our service and our efforts to return to normal
operation," the company said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)