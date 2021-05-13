Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Colonial Pipeline paid hackers nearly $5 million in ransom - Bloomberg News

05/13/2021 | 11:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) -Colonial Pipeline paid nearly $5 million to Eastern European hackers on Friday after a crippling cyberattack that shut the largest fuel pipeline network in the United States, Bloomberg News reported, citing two people familiar with the transaction.

The company paid the ransom in untraceable cryptocurrency within hours after the attack, according to the report. (https://bloom.bg/3hnngHz)

Colonial Pipeline did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The hackers provided the pipeline operator with a decrypting tool to restore its disabled computer network after they received the payment, but the company used its own backups to help restore the system since the tool was slow, Bloomberg News reported.

After a six-day outage, the top U.S. fuel pipeline, which carries 100 million gallons per day of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, moved some of the first millions of gallons of motor fuels on Thursday.

The shutdown caused gasoline shortages and emergency declarations from Virginia to Florida, led two refineries to curb production and had airlines reshuffling some refueling operations.

The FBI accused a shadowy criminal gang called DarkSide for the ransomware attack. The group, believed to be based in Russia or Eastern Europe, has not directly taken credit, but on Wednesday it claimed to have breached systems at three other companies, including an Illinois tech firm.

A terse news release posted to DarkSide's website did not directly mention Colonial Pipeline but, under the heading "About the latest news," it noted that "our goal is to make money, and not creating problems for society".

Whether targets of such attacks should pay to regain control of their systems is a matter of fierce debate. Critics contend that paying ransom encourages attacks.

The White House declined to weigh in on Monday whether companies that are hacked such as Colonial Pipeline should pay ransom to their attackers, but a national security official said it may offer some advice in the future.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:20aFormer UK PM Cameron denies 'generous' package motivated Greensill lobbying
RE
11:20aWORLD BANK  : Continuous and Accelerated Learning (CAL)
PU
11:18aDollar flat after more evidence of rising inflation
RE
11:13aColonial Pipeline paid hackers nearly $5 million in ransom - Bloomberg News
RE
11:11aIvory Coast, Ghana push cocoa industry to boost premium payments
RE
11:08aDow Jones Industrial Average : U.S. stocks rebound following rout, bond yields edge down
RE
11:08aU S ENERGY  : .S. stocks rebond following rot, bond yields edge down
RE
11:07aCOLUMN-COBALT, CONGO AND A MASS ARTISANAL MINING EXPERIMENT : Andy Home
RE
11:04aChat app Discord to test ticketing, make audio events easier to find
RE
11:00aFED'S BARKIN : Ability to "unclog" labor market critical to recovery
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. ENERGY CORP. : U S ENERGY : .S. stocks rebond following rot, bond yields edge down
2COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : Bitcoin still struggling after Musk's Tesla U-turn
3Tesla's Musk halts use of bitcoin for car purchases
4TESLA, INC. : Musk decries bitcoin's 'insane' energy use after Tesla payment U-turn
5TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Alibaba, BioNTech, Home Depot, Lowe's, Roblox...

HOT NEWS