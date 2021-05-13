Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

05/13/2021 | 12:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bagged pump nozzle notifies motorists that it no longer has fuel during fuel run in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

(Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline began to slowly restart the nation's largest fuel pipeline network on Wednesday after a ransomware attack shut the line, triggering fuel shortages and panic buying in the southeastern United States.

It will take several days for the 5,500 mile (8,850 km) pipeline to return to normal operations, Colonial said, even as motorists in southeastern states jammed stations seeking fuel. A return to ample supplies could take two weeks, analysts said.

The cyberattack halted 2.5 million barrels per day of shipments of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel last Friday after the most disruptive cyberattack ever on U.S. energy infrastructure.

Sources familiar with Colonial's response said the company does not plan to pay the ransom demanded by hackers who encrypted data on the pipeline.

Colonial said it was working with cybersecurity experts to investigate the attack and had taken additional security measures before beginning the restart. The company said its control center is handling the restart of the pipeline, which stretches from refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast to consumers in Mid-Atlantic and Southeast states.

The supply crunch sparked panic buying in the U.S. Southeast, bringing long lines and high prices at gas stations ahead of the peak summer driving season.

Nearly 60% of gas stations in metro Atlanta were without gasoline, tracking firm GasBuddy said. Its survey showed 65% of stations in North Carolina and 43% in Georgia and South Carolina without fuel. Virginia also reported high outages.

"Our top priority right now is getting the fuel to the communities that need it," U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told reporters.

Fuel stocks in the U.S. Northeast will likely hit five-year lows this week as the restart slowly progresses, said S&P Global Platts analyst Richard Joswick. Full recovery "will take a couple of weeks at least," he added.

RISING TENSIONS

At a Citgo station in East Atlanta, Charles Williams, 66, a local musician, filled his wife's Mini Cooper after seeing people with large jerry cans loading up.

"I wouldn't say I know they're hoarding, but I don't know if they're helping," he said.

Privately owned Colonial Pipeline opened portions of the line manually in Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey and the Carolinas. It also accepted 2 million barrels of fuel to begin efforts to "substantially" restore operations by week's end, the company has said.

The average national gasoline price rose to above $3.00 a gallon, the highest since October 2014, the American Automobile Association said.

Fuel industry representatives urged consumers to stop panic buying. They noted the country has plenty of gasoline supplies and said hoarding is creating shortages in areas not served by the pipeline.

"Retailers right now have sold several days worth of inventory within a few hours," said Rob Underwood, President of the Energy Marketers of America.

Four southeastern states - Florida, North Carolina, Virginia and Georgia - joined federal regulators in relaxing driver and fuel restrictions to speed deliveries of supplies. Georgia suspended sales tax on gasoline until Saturday.

The FBI has accused a shadowy criminal gang called DarkSide of the ransomware attack. The group, believed to be based in Russia or Eastern Europe, has not directly taken credit, but on Wednesday it claimed to have breached systems at three other companies, including an Illinois tech firm.

Russia's embassy in the United States rejected speculation that Moscow was behind the attack. On Monday, Biden said there was no evidence so far that Russia was responsible.

REFINERS, AIRLINES REACT

It was not known how much money the hackers are seeking.

Gulf Coast refiners that move fuel to market on the Colonial Pipeline have cut processing. Total SE trimmed gasoline production at its Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, and Citgo Petroleum pared back at its Lake Charles, Louisiana, plant.

Citgo said it was moving products from Lake Charles and "exploring alternate supply methods into other impacted markets." Marathon Petroleum said it was "making adjustments."

Several airlines have been transporting fuel by truck or fueling planes at destinations rather than at East Coast origins. American Airlines said it would resume on Thursday non-stop service on two long-haul flights out its Charlotte, North Carolina hub.

Delta Air Lines Chief Executive Ed Bastian said the airline has been told fuel supplies will be available "hopefully by the end of the week and as long as those predictions come true hopefully we'll be OK."

(Additional reporting by Laila Kearney in New York, Rich McKay in Atlanta, Tracy Rucinski in Chicago, Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and Timothy Gardner in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler, Steve Orlofsky, David Gregorio and Lincoln Feast.)

By Joseph Menn and Stephanie Kelly


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -3.76% 20.76 Delayed Quote.31.64%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.41% 68.54 Delayed Quote.31.95%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.16% 74.505 Delayed Quote.0.53%
WTI -0.49% 65.283 Delayed Quote.34.81%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:41aBOJ Kuroda says no change to stance of buying ETFs boldly when needed
RE
01:40aU.S. grants Jones Act waiver to company to ease fuel supply shortages
RE
01:39aTelefonica's Q1 core earnings steady YoY, profit doubles on COVID reopening
RE
01:38aShanghai's most active nickel contract falls 3%
RE
01:33aTaiwan 'suggests' state-owned banks buy stocks amid market falls - sources
RE
01:32aAsia shares alarmed by U.S. inflation scare, count on calm Fed
RE
01:32aAsia shares alarmed by U.S. inflation scare, count on calm Fed
RE
01:32aMore than 4,000 Indians die of COVID-19 for second straight day
RE
01:28aGOVERNMENT OF FINLAND  : Minister Skinnari visits Kazakhstan
PU
01:17aDollar holds advantage as inflation surprise trips up bears
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's Musk halts use of bitcoin for car purchases
2Dollar holds advantage as inflation surprise trips up bears
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Bitcoin ticks back in Asia after Musk tweet sent price down 17%
4Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel
5DASSAULT AVIATION : Luxury jet makers battle over lucrative spy plane niche