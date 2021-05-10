Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Colonial says it expects to 'substantially' restore operational service by end of week

05/10/2021 | 12:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Holding tanks are seen at a Colonial Pipeline facility in an undated photograph

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Colonial Pipeline, the largest fuel pipeline in the United States, expects to "substantially" restore operational service by the end of the week, the company said on Monday.

Colonial last week fell victim to a cyber attack that shut its entire network. The ransomware attack is one of the most disruptive digital ransom schemes reported and the resulting shutdown has disrupted fuel supply across the eastern United States, triggering isolated sales restrictions at retail pumps and pushing benchmark gasoline prices to a three-year high.

Colonial is executing a plan to return to service in a phased approach, the company said. It is evaluating product inventory at storage tanks at its facilities and is working with shippers to move the product to terminals for local delivery, it said in a news release.

"This plan is based on a number of factors with safety and compliance driving our operational decisions, and the goal of substantially restoring operational service by the end of the week," it said.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly in New YorkEditing by Chizu Nomiyama and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:06pAirbus puts supply chain executive at helm of loss-making A220
RE
01:05pU.S. pipeline hackers say their aim is cash, not chaos
RE
01:04pUK government kicks off NatWest share sale
RE
01:00pU.S. Treasury launches access to $350 bln in state/local COVID-19 aid
RE
12:56pColonial says it expects to 'substantially' restore operational service by end of week
RE
12:52pEXCLUSIVE : Lufthansa aims for 3 billion euro capital increase to repay bailout - sources
RE
12:52pTPG says Jon Winkelried to be PE firm's sole CEO
RE
12:51pU.S. probing Colonial hackers to determine if they have ties to Russia
RE
12:48pZambia says reached broad agreement with IMF on macroeconomic parameters
RE
12:48pZambia says broad agreement with imf on macroeconomic parameters will allow for progress in technical preparation of debt restructuring talks in context of common framework as well as with commercial creditors
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SpaceX accepts dogecoin as payment to launch lunar mission next year
2TODAY ON WALL STREET: Bad news is good news
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Stocks cheer prospects for low rates, copper shines
5Second-biggest cryptocurrency ethereum breaks $4,000 to hit record high

HOT NEWS