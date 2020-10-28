Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Colorado Man Sentenced to Prison for Biodiesel Tax Credit Fraud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 11:05am EDT

A Colorado resident was sentenced to 15 months in prison yesterday for his role in a biodiesel tax credit fraud scheme, announced Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Richard E. Zuckerman of the Justice Department's Tax Division.

According to court documents and statements made in court, from 2010 to 2013, Calvin Glover and his coconspirators defrauded the United States of $7.2 million by filing false claims with the IRS for renewable fuel tax credits. Glover and his coconspirators formed a company, Shintan Inc. (Shintan), that purported to be in the business of producing renewable fuels. Glover and his coconspirators then submitted at least 22 claims to the IRS which falsely stated that Shintan had produced over seven million gallons of renewable fuel that qualified Shintan to receive refundable tax credits. Glover signed a number of false documents in support of these claims, even though he had no knowledge of Shintan ever producing any biodiesel or biodiesel mixtures.

For his role in the scheme, Glover received nearly $600,000 of the fraud proceeds, which he did not report on his individual tax returns.

On Aug. 8, 2020, Glover pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States.

In addition to the term of imprisonment imposed, U.S. District Judge Raymond P. Moore ordered Glover to serve three years of supervised release and to pay approximately $591,454 in restitution to the United States.

Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Zuckerman thanked special agents of IRS-Criminal Investigation and Environmental Protection Agency-Criminal Investigation, who conducted the investigation, and Trial Attorneys Sarah A. Kiewlicz and Stephen K. Moulton of the Tax Division, who prosecuted the case.

Additional information about the Tax Division and its enforcement efforts may be found on the division's website.

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of Justice published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 15:04:02 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:13aENI : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
MD
11:11aPLEDPHARMA : Resolutions from extraordinary general meeting in PledPharma AB (publ) held on 28 October 2020
AQ
11:10aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow sink to late-September lows on virus woes
RE
11:10aCISCO : Transforming Data Center Operations with Nexus Dashboard
PU
11:10aFLATEX AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:10aPVA TEPLA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11:10aCISCO : Unboxing The New Cisco Partner Program
PU
11:10aBARSELE MINERALS : drill hole AVA20002 at the Avan Zone intersects 11.2 metres grading 5.36 g/t gold
PU
11:10aCR NO 31/2020 ON 28.10.2020 15 : 42 Change of publication date of consolidated quarterly report for the third quarter of 2020
PU
11:10aASR NEDERLAND N : Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V.
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stocks stumble, dollar dips on COVID-19, U.S. election anxiety
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft cloud business gathers steam as pandemic boosts growth
3EXCLUSIVE: Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries
4Stocks sink as coronavirus lockdowns loom
5DELIVERY HERO SE : European stocks hit late-May lows as lockdown fears rattle investors

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group