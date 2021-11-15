Colorado Springs Urological Associates (CSUA) Signed Definitive Agreement With Solaris Health to Join the Nation's Largest Urological Services Provider

CSUA Seizes Innovation Opportunities Presented by Dynamic National Urology Platform Caring for More than One-Half Million Patients

Solaris Health Holdings announced today that Colorado Springs Urological Associates (CSUA), serving Colorado Springs, CO, and the surrounding area, has entered into a definitive agreement to join as an affiliate practice. Terms have not been disclosed.

The agreement with CSUA extends the reach of the national Solaris platform to the Mountain West. Solaris is the nation’s leading provider of independent urological services. CSUA will become the fifth urology practice this year to join Solaris.

CSUA is a union of two patient-centric, top-rated urological practices, tracing its roots back 50 years. Upon closing, the addition of CSUA means that Solaris now aligns the skills and talents of 345 providers who care for over 530,000 unique patients each year at more than 135 sites in New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, and Colorado. The deal is expected to close in Q4 of 2021.

“We welcome CSUA as a practice that shares our vision to develop a national practice predicated on clinical excellence and business best practices,” stated Solaris Chairman and Chief Ecosystem Officer Deepak A. Kapoor, MD. Solaris President, Gary M. Kirsh, MD added, “By choosing to scale nationally, CSUA physicians will maintain their high standards of patient care and gain access to the resources needed to successfully navigate an increasingly complex and consolidated health care system.”

CSUA Market President Jeffrey Moody, MD announced, “The doctors and staff of Colorado Springs Urological Associates are excited about our new partnership with Solaris Health. This brings an entirely new dimension of care, access, service, and technology to southern Colorado urology. We are thrilled to continue to advance the care we provide our community.”

Jeffrey Ferguson, MD, CSUA Director of Business Development and Strategy, added, “This partnership will give our team access to a national urology platform with expertise in clinical care and practice management and help us improve the service we provide to our patients and our community.” Dr. Ferguson will serve on the Solaris Board of Directors.

“The addition of Colorado Springs Urological Associates demonstrates that the appeal of our platform is not constrained by geography and represents a significant boost to the momentum we are building for even greater expansion,” said Eric Mason, MD, MBA, Solaris Health CEO.

McDermott Will & Emery LLP served as legal counsel to Solaris. Physician Growth Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to CSUA and Lathrop GPM LLP served as legal counsel to CSUA.

New York-based Lee Equity Partners is a financial partner in Solaris. Learn more at www.solarishealthpartners.com.

About Solaris Health

Solaris Health is a leading national healthcare platform committed to enhancing access to specialty healthcare and continually improving patient outcomes. Empowering community providers allows us to make sure that every decision we make puts patient care at the forefront. We are growing to meet the changing needs of the healthcare providers, and to develop innovative ways to better deliver value and state-of-the-art care to our patients. Solaris Health is proud to be among the most innovative medical organizations in the United States.

Visit www.solarishealthpartners.com.

About Colorado Springs Urological Associates

Colorado Springs Urological Associates is the leading provider of urologic care in Colorado. For over 50 years, we have been providing excellence in care to the community. Our board-certified urologists consistently deliver positive patient experience and excellent clinical outcomes for a wide spectrum of male and female urologic conditions. We are your partners in urologic care and look forward to serving your needs.

Visit www.csuro.com.

About Lee Equity Partners

Lee Equity Partners is a New York-based private equity firm that partners with successful management teams to build companies with strong growth potential. Lee Equity targets equity investments of $50 million to $150 million in middle-market control buyouts and growth capital financings in companies with enterprise values of $100 million to $500 million that are located primarily in the United States. The firm invests in a range of industries where the team has deep relationships developed over decades, including business services, financial services, and healthcare services.

Visit www.LeeEquity.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211115005071/en/