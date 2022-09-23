Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Colorado man Elijah McClain died from OD of sedative given by paramedics, autopsy shows

09/23/2022 | 06:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People visit a mural ahead of the one year anniversary of Elijah McClain's death

DENVER (Reuters) - Elijah McClain, an unarmed Black man killed in 2019 after an encounter with police in Aurora, Colorado, died of an overdose of the powerful sedative ketamine that was injected by paramedics, a new autopsy report released on Friday concluded.

Dr. Stephen Cina, a forensic pathologist who had initially concluded that McClain's cause of death was "undetermined," wrote in his new report on Friday that he had had "insufficient information" during his 2019 autopsy.

Three police officers and two paramedics were criminally charged in McClain's death in 2021, following protests.

"I believe that Mr. McClain would most likely be alive but for the administration of ketamine," Cina wrote in Friday's report.

McClain, 23, was walking home from a convenience store in the Denver suburb of Aurora on August 24, 2019, when he was confronted by police responding to a report that he was acting suspiciously, although he was not suspected of a crime.

The officers subdued McClain with a carotid neck hold and handcuffed him, according to an indictment. Paramedics then arrived and injected him with a dose of ketamine too high for someone of his weight, according to the autopsy. McClain went into cardiac arrest and died days later at a hospital.

Months after his death, a local prosecutor declined to prosecute the first responders, citing the initial autopsy.

The McClain case drew national attention following the 2020 death of George Floyd under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer, which sparked global protests over the treatment of Black Americans by law enforcement.

Following the outcry, Colorado Governor Jared Polis appointed the state's attorney general to review McClain's death. In September 2021, a grand jury indicted the three Aurora police officers and two paramedics.

All five are charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide and are set to enter pleas in November.

Last November, the city of Aurora agreed to pay McClain's parents $15 million to settle a federal civil rights lawsuit. Also last year, Colorado's attorney general determined that Aurora's police routinely violated the law by engaging in racially biased policing and excessive use of force.

(Reporting by Keith Coffman, Editing by Donna Bryson and Bill Berkrot)

By Keith Coffman


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:07aMacau plans November return for mainland Chinese tour groups
RE
09/23Australia seeks stable ties with 'great power' China, minister says
RE
09/23ROCKETMAN AT THE WHITE HOUSE : Bidens host Elton John for South Lawn soiree
RE
09/23Preview -- Barron's
DJ
09/23China reports 918 new COVID cases for Sept 23 vs 901 a day earlier
RE
09/23Exxon halts activity at Texas oilfield site following worker fatality
RE
09/23China says U.S. sending 'very wrong, dangerous signals' on Taiwan
RE
09/23Netflix dismisses lawsuit against the creators of 'The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical'
RE
09/23Netflix says it has dismissed its lawsuit against the creators o…
RE
09/23Judge rules that Arizona can enforce near-total abortion ban
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Sierra Space weighs public offering to help fund space station, preside..
2Rocketman at the White House: Bidens host Elton John for South Lawn soi..
3Some investors backing out of SPAC merging with Trump's media firm
4European lottery group Allwyn calls off SPAC deal to list on NYSE
5Barclays shareholders sue in U.S. over $17.6 billion debt sale blunder

HOT NEWS