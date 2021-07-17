Log in
News: Latest News
Columbia Distributing : Reaches Collective Bargaining Agreement With Union Employees

07/17/2021 | 05:49pm EDT
Columbia Distributing today announced a five-year collective bargaining agreement with workers represented by Teamsters Local Union No. 174. The new agreement delivers competitive wages and benefits to approximately 310 warehouse and delivery employees.

“This is great news for the company, our employees, and ultimately, our customers,” said Chris Steffanci, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased that our represented employees have solidly backed a fair contract that not only recognizes their contributions but aligns their wages and benefits with Columbia Distributing’s competitive compensation packages.”

The new contract goes into effect July 17, 2021 (retroactive to March 1, 2021) and will extend through February 28, 2026.

About Columbia Distributing

Since 1935, Columbia Distributing has helped build some of the best known brands in the beverage business. Today Columbia Distributing and its 3,000+ employees service over 22,000 retail customers covering more than 171,000 square miles in Oregon, Washington and California. Columbia’s success is based on the deep-rooted tradition of delivering quality products, timely service and a genuine concern for customers’ needs. This is achieved by providing ongoing, sustainable opportunities and growth for its employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities. For more information on Columbia Distributing, including employment opportunities, please visit www.coldist.com.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS