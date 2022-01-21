Log in
Columbia Property Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2021 Distributions

01/21/2022 | 10:01am EST
Columbia Property Trust, Inc. announced the tax treatment of its 2021 distributions. The company’s total distributions per share of common stock (CUSIP # 198287 203) are to be classified as described below. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisor as to the specific treatment of distributions.

 

2021 Form 1099-DIV

 

Box 1a

Box 1b

Box 2a

Box 3

Box 5

Record Date

Paid Date

Total Distribution Per Share

Total Distribution Allocable to 2021*

2021 Total Ordinary Dividend

2021 Qualified Dividends

2021 Total Capital Gain Distribution

2021 Total Non-Dividend Distribution

2021 Section 199A Dividends

12/01/20

01/08/21

$0.210000*

$0.201201

$0.00

-

-

$0.201201

$0.00

03/01/21

03/16/21

$0.210000

$0.210000

$0.00

-

-

$0.210000

$0.00

06/01/21

06/15/21

$0.210000

$0.210000

$0.00

-

-

$0.210000

$0.00

09/01/21

09/15/21

$0.210000

$0.210000

$0.00

-

-

$0.210000

$0.00

12/07/21

12/08/21

$2.170000**

$2.170000

$0.00

 

 

$2.170000

$0.00

*The fourth quarter 2020 dividend of $0.21 per share with a record date of December 1, 2020 (and paid on January 8, 2021) is a split-year distribution with $0.008799 per share allocable to 2020 for federal income tax purposes and $0.201201 per share allocable to 2021 for federal income tax purposes.

**On December 8, 2021, Columbia Property Trust completed its previously announced merger (the “Merger”) with affiliates of funds managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. As previously disclosed, in connection with the Merger, Columbia declared a special cash dividend of $2.17 per share to holders of Columbia common stock, which prior to December 8, 2021, was traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “CXP.” The Merger consideration of $19.30 per share in cash was reduced by the per share amount of the special dividend, such that holders of common stock received an aggregate of $19.30 per share in cash in merger consideration including the special dividend.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust creates storied properties for legendary companies in New York, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and Boston. The Columbia team is deeply experienced in transactions, asset management and repositioning, leasing, development, and property management. It employs these competencies to grow value across its high-quality, well-leased portfolio of 12 properties that contain more than five million rentable square feet, as well as four properties under development, and also has over 8.5 million square feet under management for private investors and third parties. For more information, please visit www.columbia.reit.


© Business Wire 2022
