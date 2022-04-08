Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Column-Cold comfort in re-steepening U.S. yield curve: Mike Dolan

04/08/2022 | 02:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. dollar notes are seen in this picture illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - Pretending it did not happen probably does not help much.

Given its track record in preceding the last four recession since 1990, the brief inversion of the U.S. bond yield curve between two and 10 years has unsurprisingly sounded alarms about another pending recession over the next 18 months.

In broad brush terms, these inversions reflect markets' belief that the Federal Reserve will have to move to 'restrictive' policies - with interest rate above long-term neutral estimates embedded in 10 year rates - in order to slow credit and the economy and squeeze out inflation.

And they nod to the fact that most economic cycles don't just end, they are typically killed by the Fed.

Deutsche Bank, for one, now sees the U.S. economy recording two consecutive quarters of contraction in the second half of next year as the Fed races to unwind pandemic supports and tightens policy to rein in the highest inflation rate in 40 years.

But as the spread between the two key short and long-term borrowing rates troughed about -7 basis points on April 1, many have dismissed the signal as something of a fools day joke.

The Fed itself claims it's a false flag and with less predictive power than shorter-term forward yield spreads that headed in the opposite direction.

Others blame massive Fed bond buying for snuffing out the true signal in long rates and that made it 'different this time'. Some investors just said they watch other healthier measures of the curve such as the spread between 3 months and 10 years, which is still positive to the tune of almost 2 percentage points.

And lo and behold, this week the 2-10 year curve reverted back positive and steepened to more than 10 basis points just as the Fed's hawkish rhetoric turned squarely to cutting its $9 trillion balance sheet - allowing bills and bonds to roll off as they mature and flagging possible outright sales ahead.

So a flash in the pan?

Maybe. But the history of the last four inversions of the 2-10 curve means a sudden re-steepening doesn't mean the real economy dodges the bullet - even though speculative traders continue to bet more steepening is ahead.

Before the recession actually hit in the middle of 1990, the 2-10 curve had already turned back positive - moving almost 50 bps higher from the most negative point of the inversion in April 1989.

Similarly, before recession hit in mid-2001, the 2-10 curve had already steepened by almost a full percentage point from the deepest inversion of -46bp in April 2000. And yet again, before the economic contraction around the banking crash of 2008.

People argue the toss about the faintest sliver of inversion that presaged 2020's shock. But most agree that even an all-seeing bond market couldn't have predicted the pandemic and so the jury's out on whether contraction would have ensued anyway.

All that likely happened in all these cases is the Fed saw the downturn coming and took its foot off the brake.

Graphic: YIELD CURVE BALL?- https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/jnpwekzzepw/One.PNG

Graphic: US Fed's 'Term Premium' still negative- https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/xmvjoqxxxpr/Three.PNG

The big question now is whether the much-maligned 2-10 year curve is just re-adjusting to mirror what appears to be rosier signals from still floored short rates just as the long end of the curve is to be freed from Fed intervention.

The Fed this week blared out its intention to start slashing the balance sheet this year alongside planned steep rate rises, with the minutes of last month's meeting flagging a cut of almost $1.2 trillion over the next year or so.

And that seems to have helped steepen the curve a bit as long rate zoomed higher.

But it did nothing to lift the still-negative 'term premium' that's supposedly depressed by Fed distortions at the long end. All this week's movement coming 'real' or inflation-adjusted Treasury yields more reflective of Fed policy rate projections themselves.

What's more, the $1.2 trillion cut flagged over the next year is likely mostly in short-term bills and bonds. It will only bring the total balance sheet back to where it was in April of last year and would be still shy of what some Fed officials flagged earlier in the year as 'pure excess liquidity' of some $1.5 trillion.

Daily Fed money market drainage, via reverse repurchase tenders, were still as high as $1.7 trillion this week and suggest estimates of the excess have gotten bigger if anything.

But if it takes 12 months just to clip $1.2 trillion off the balance sheet, we're already at the cusp of when Deutsche Bank sees recession hitting.

All that questions just how much the Fed can realistically tighten before bowling over markets and the economy.

Societe Generale upped the ante on that this week by showing how its quantitative analysis of the combined impact of both Fed policy rate rises and ebbing bond purchases - modelled as a so-called 'shadow Fed funds rate' - meant the peak in Fed rates could be less than half the 3.5% markets currently expect.

Work by SG analyst Solomon Tadesse, flagged by strategist Albert Edwards, reckoned the near doubling of the Fed's balance sheet since 2019 mean their modeled shadow Fed rate was effectively -5% at its trough -- and still -2.5% even after the first Fed hike last month.

"But with the pace of QT likely accelerated, the actual FFR will struggle to get to 1% before the Fed needs to halt the tightening cycle. That is shocking," Edwards wrote.

Other columns:

COLUMN-Funds get steamrollered on steeper U.S. yield curve bets. Again: McGeever

COLUMN-Felling the 'magic money tree' as central banks call time :Mike Dolan

Graphic: Fed share of the Treasury market- https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/akpezjrravr/Two.PNG

Graphic: US financial conditions- https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/gkvlgqzzypb/Four.PNG

The author is editor-at-large for finance and markets at Reuters News. Any views expressed here are his own

(by Mike Dolan, Twitter: @reutersMikeD; Editing by David Clarke)

By Mike Dolan


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.01% 1.30704 Delayed Quote.-3.40%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 0.05% 11.4 Delayed Quote.3.47%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:11aRBNZ to raise rates by 25 bps on April 13, some call for 50- Reuters poll
RE
02:10aRussia laments 'tragedy' of troop deaths as Ukraine braces for offensive
RE
02:10aCMC MARKETS PLC : Rbc cuts target price to 400p from 410p…
RE
02:09aIndia cenbank holds rates but starts policy normalisation
RE
02:08aJapan March service sector sentiment improves - govt
RE
02:05aCOLUMN-COLD COMFORT IN RE-STEEPENING U.S. YIELD CURVE : Mike Dolan
RE
02:04aAnalysis-BOJ's bet on career pragmatist sets bank up for post-Kuroda era
RE
02:02aFrance's Macron says he entered presidential race later than he wished - radio
RE
02:02aEdizione, Blackstone could launch bid for Atlantia at 24 eur/shr - paper
RE
01:51aSingapore sentences Australian for hurling wine bottle, killing man
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Russia laments 'tragedy' of troop deaths as Ukraine braces for offensiv..
3European, Asian coal users scramble for new sources ahead of EU Russia ..
4Exclusive-IDB may investigate chief over possible relationship with sta..
5Oil prices drift lower, set for 3% weekly fall due to massive stocks re..

HOT NEWS