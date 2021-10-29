Column Health Opens Newest Clinic in Brockton, MA Providing Comprehensive Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Services

New patient availability for same day intakes, assessments, and appointments

Column Health, a growing network of comprehensive, outcomes-focused, community-based outpatient mental health and addiction clinics located throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, announces the opening of its newest clinic in Brockton, Massachusetts located at 231 Main St. Suite 102, Brockton, MA 02301.

Column Health is proud to provide mental health and addiction treatment services to the Brockton community with 24-hour access to clinical providers while offering expanded mobile technologies to ensure seamless care beyond the clinic walls. Column Health’s mission is to transform addiction care by providing compassionate, patient-centered, profoundly ethical, and completely accessible care for all who want it.

Colin Beatty, founder and CEO of Column Health, said, “We’re thrilled to be opening in the Brockton community. For far too long, residents have been underserved and have struggled to find high-quality, individualized mental health care. Our comprehensive and ethical approach to caring for patients and addressing complex mental health issues is at the core of our treatment model. As an organization, we have found ways to meet patients where they are and when they need care most, in the communities where they live. This location allows us to extend our reach across the region and to expand our capacity with our mission-aligned group of exceptional caregivers who provide life-saving treatment to even more people across the state.”

People seeking help in Brockton, MA and the surrounding communities can rely on Column Health’s dedicated clinical team to provide comprehensive, best-in-class mental health and addiction treatment services. New patients, including walk-ins are welcome, and we offer same-day scheduling.

For more information for partners or patients, please visit: www.columnhealth.com or call 844-Column-1 (844.265.8661) 24-hours per day to schedule an appointment or assessment at any Column Health Clinic.

Call Today, Be Seen Today! (Appointments can be attended virtually from Home or In-person.)

About Column Health

Column Health is an outcomes-focused, technology-enabled, community-based healthcare company that has developed an innovative model of treatment for full recovery from addiction and substance use disorders to all who want it. It has a rapidly expanding network of outpatient mental health clinics throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut focused on innovative and humane treatment that provides outcomes-focused tailored care for patients struggling with the disease of addiction. Column Health offers a full suite of mental health and substance use disorder treatment-related services, including Medication-Assisted Treatment, psychotherapy, integrated lab testing, detoxification, and medication management in technology-enabled, state-of-the-art medical clinic settings. Column Health provides our care augmented by a full suite of technology, including a comprehensive mobile tool for care outside of the clinic, and via telehealth services to enable patients to have access to their full care team throughout this critical time when our nation struggles to overcome COVID-19, without interruption. By integrating a more comprehensive range of care needed to properly treat mental illness, supported by our unique technology platforms, Column Health provides the most comprehensive, convenient and coordinated care for patients seeking mental health care and substance use disorder treatment.

Column Health has partnered with and accepts all major insurers in the state including Medicaid, Medicare, Tricare, and commercial plans.

