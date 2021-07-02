Log in
Comair : Third wave causes Comair to temporarily suspend services

07/02/2021 | 08:17am EDT
Friday, 02 July 2021 - Comair is temporarily suspending all scheduled kulula.com and British Airways (operated by Comair) flights for three weeks. This follows the President's announcement of a move to an adjusted Level 4 lockdown and the prohibition on all non-essential travel in and out of Gauteng.

Flights will be suspended from Monday 5 July and Comair aims to recommence services from 30 July subject to regulations being eased and Covid-19 infection rates, particularly in Gauteng, being contained. kulula.com customers who are holding a valid ticket booked for travel 28 June 2021 to 29 July 2021, will be able to utilise their ticket within twelve months from the first date of travel without any penalty. No change of booking fee or fare difference will be charged.

The British Airways 'Book with Confidence' policy will apply to all customers holding a valid ticket with British Airways (operated by Comair).

Comair CEO, Glenn Orsmond, apologised to customers affected by the suspension.'This was a difficult decision, but we believe under the circumstances is the right course of action for our loyal customers and employees.' Comair business rescue practitioner, Richard Ferguson, described the temporary suspension as a 'bold, brave and responsible step in light of the prohibition on leisure travel to and from Gauteng, very little business travel and no connecting traffic from international carriers.'

-ENDS-

Disclaimer

Comair Ltd. published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 12:16:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS