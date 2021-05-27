Combined Shareholders' Meeting of Ipsen S.A. Held on 27 May 2021

All the Resolutions Submitted to the Shareholder’s Vote Have Been Approved.

The Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of Ipsen S.A. (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY), was held today behind closed doors, at the Company’s headquarters (65, Quai Georges Gorse - 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt (France), without the physical presence of shareholders and other persons entitled to attend, under the chairmanship of Mr. David Loew, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsen and meeting Chairman, in accordance with Order No. 2020-321 of 25 March 2020 and Decree No. 2020-418 of 10 April 2020 (as extended and amended).

The Shareholders’ Meeting approved all the resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors and in particular the payment of a dividend of €1.00 per share to be paid on 2 June 2021 (ex-date 31 May 2021).

The Meeting also approved the renewal of the terms of office of Mr. Antoine Flochel, Mrs. Margaret Liu, Mrs. Carol Stuckley et Mr. David Loew for a duration of four years, as directors. It further ratified the temporary appointment as a director of Mr. David Loew.

Following this Meeting, the Board of Directors is still comprised of fourteen members, six of whom are women, four are independent directors and two directors representing the employees.

During the Meeting, Mr. David Loew, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Aymeric Le Chatelier, Group Chief Financial Officer, focused notably on the group strategy, the financial results for 2020, the financial objectives for the year 2021 and an outlook for 2020 - 2024.

