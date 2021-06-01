|
Combining negative rates, forward guidance and asset purchases: identification and impacts of the ECB's unconventional policies
Massimo Rostagno, Carlo Altavilla,
Giacomo Carboni, Wolfgang Lemke,
Roberto Motto, Arthur Saint Guilhem
Working Paper Series
Combining negative rates, forward guidance and asset purchases: identification and impacts of the ECB's unconventional policies
No 2564 / June 2021
Disclaimer: This paper should not be reported as representing the views of the European Central Bank (ECB). The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the ECB.
Abstract
This paper provides new empirical evidence that bears on the efficacy of unconventional monetary policies when the main policy rate is negative. When a negative interest rate policy (NIRP) is deployed in concert with rate forward guidance (FG) and quantitative easing (QE), the identification of the impacts of these unconventional instruments of monetary policy is challenging. We propose a novel identification approach that seeks to overcome this challenge by combining a dense, controlled event study with forward curve counterfactuals that we construct using predictive rate densities derived from rate options. We find that NIRP has exerted a sizeable influence on the term structure of interest rates throughout maturities while, on net, the impact of rate FG has been more muted. QE explains the lion's share of yield effects, particularly over the back end of the yield curve. We then feed these rate counterfactuals into a large-scale Bayesian VAR and generate alternative histories for the euro area macro-economy that one would likely have observed between 2013 and 2020 in no-NIRP (with or without FG) and in no-QE regimes. According to this conditional forecasting exercise, in 2019 GDP growth and annual inflation would have been 1.1 p.p. and 0.75 p.p. lower, respectively, and the unemployment rate 1.1 p.p. higher than they actually were, had the ECB abstained from using NIRP, FG and QE over the previous six years or so.
JEL classification: C32, C54, C58, E50, E51, E52
Keywords: Monetary policy, Large-scale asset purchases, Negative interest rates, Forward guidance, Yield curve, Forward curve, Rate options
|
ECB Working Paper Series No 2564 / June 2021
|
1
Non-technical Summary
The main contribution of this paper is to provide new empirical evidence that bears on the efficacy of unconventional monetary policies when the main policy rate is negative. We measure efficacy by the extent to which the unconventional policies have succeeded in making financial conditions easier than they would otherwise have been, and could thus stimulate growth, reduce unemployment and support inflation at times in which the economic recovery from the post-crisis recession was atypically restrained, and the central banks' traditional policy tool was unavailable.
When a negative interest rate policy (NIRP) is deployed in concert with forward-leaning guidance (FG) and an asset purchase programme of the type popularly known as quantitative easing (QE), the identification of the impacts of the three instruments, and particularly of FG, on financial prices and the macro-economy is challenging. We seek to solve this empirical challenge by embracing a novel identification approach and applying it to the ECB's unconventional policy history since 2013. We use a dense, controlled event study to identify surprises to the FG and QE policies (specifically, the ECB's Asset Purchase Programme (APP) initiated in mid-2014 and the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) introduced in March 2020) and quantify their impacts on different segments of the predictive distributions of the future short-term interest rate that we extract from rate options, and on the sovereign yield curve. We then construct counterfactual histories for money market forward rates and sovereign bond yields that would have been observed under alternative monetary policy regimes in which the ECB: would have observed the zero-lower-bound on its policy interest rates (a no-NIRP scenario); or would have issued no guidance on their future evolution (a no-FG scenario); or would have abstained from purchasing bonds on a large scale in the secondary market (a no-QE scenario). Finally, we feed these counterfactual rate histories into a large-scale Bayesian VAR to score the effects of the three policies on the macro-economy.
We find that NIRP has exerted a sizeable influence on the sovereign curve throughout maturities. The magnitude of the response in long-term interest rates to the NIRP impulse exceeds by a wide margin the extent to which long rates are seen to react to conventional policy cuts away from the lower bound. On net, the impact of rate FG has been more subdued. QE explains the lion's share of yield effects, particularly over the back end of the yield curve, If investors' prior expectations of upcoming QE recalibrations are accounted for, we estimate QE to have compressed the 10-year euro area average sovereign yield by more than 200 basis points since 2015.
These market impacts have translated into a measurable monetary policy impulse for the macro- economy. According to the conditional forecasting methodology that we employ to gauge the transmission of the three policies to real activity and inflation, in 2019 GDP growth and annual inflation would have been 1.1 p.p. and 0.75 p.p. lower, respectively, and the unemployment rate 1.1 p.p. higher than they actually were, had the ECB abstained from using NIRP, FG and QE over the previous six years or so.
|
ECB Working Paper Series No 2564 / June 2021
|
2
1. Introduction and summary
The purpose of this paper is to use the methods of modern empirical finance and time-series macro- econometrics to assess the effectiveness of unconventional monetary policies when the policy interest rate is negative. Drawing on the ECB's nearly unique experience with combining systematic forward guidance (FG) on future settings of its policy rate and a massive programme of bond purchases (QE) with a negative interest rate policy (NIRP), we provide new empirical evidence that bears on the efficacy of these three instruments, jointly and individually. We measure efficacy by the extent to which these three unconventional policies succeeded in making financial conditions easier than they would otherwise have been, and could thus stimulate growth, reduce unemployment and support inflation at times in which the economic recovery from the post-crisis recession was atypically restrained, and substantial easing by the ECB's traditional policy tool was unattainable.
Analysts seeking to quantify the effects of a monetary policy action have to wrestle with a host of identification issues. One is about the endogeneity of monetary policy. Are those observed movements in financial prices or in the economy following a monetary policy action due to the policy intervention itself, or to other factors that spurred that intervention in the first place? It is only the component of monetary policy which is plausibly exogenous to the economic state that must be examined in order to gauge the causal effects of monetary policy on the economy.1 A voluminous and growing body of research, pioneered by Kuttner (2001), and much advanced by Cochrane and Piazzesi (2002), Gertler and Karadi (2015) and Nakamura and Steinsson (2018a), has sought to address endogeneity through what has become known as a high-frequency identification approach. This method looks for exogenous, unexpected policy innovations by focussing on movements in bond and futures prices within a narrow time window
-
with a size from 30 minutes to 3 days - surrounding few selected policy events. It builds on a twofold assumption. First, financial markets are forward-looking and efficient, so any discrete jump in financial prices that is recorded in the short observation window around the policy event must reflect a surprise, i.e. an exogenous innovation. Second, the observation period is so tight that the confounding influence of non-policy factors on financial prices must be vanishingly small compared to the arrival of the pure policy news.
The wide adoption of the high-frequencyevent-study approach is testimony to its strengths as a way to isolate clean monetary policy shocks. Its main weakness lies in its built-in lack of memory. While a disproportionate amount of monetary policy news indeed comes discretely and in a lumpy way around scheduled policy events, so it makes a lot of sense to look around those events for policy innovations, a fair amount of it creeps in incrementally, and gets embodied in financial prices through a slow-moving
1 Early attempts to control for endogeneity in a VAR setting have relied on regressing the policy interest rate on contemporaneous values of several variables (such as output and inflation), as well as several lags of itself and these other variables, then considering the residuals from this regression as exogenous monetary policy shocks and achieving identiﬁcation by positing a recursive ordering. This approach has been criticised, however, for failing to capture all the endogenous variation in policy. For a critique to the traditional monetary policy identification approach in a VAR context see Nakamura and Steinsson (2018b).
|
ECB Working Paper Series No 2564 / June 2021
|
3
adjustment process. This is either because investors tend to appreciate the implications of the latest monetary policy decisions for their investment environment only gradually, and adjust their buying or selling strategies with a lag;2 or because a forward-looking public bets on future decisions long before these are communicated in formal announcements, and acts pre-emptively. Either way, policy announcements might be only the start of an adaptive process in the marketplace, or the resolution of an incremental expectations-building trend. But there is typically no such memory or forward-lookingness inbuilt in the high-frequency approach. Therefore, those financial surprises that one identifies upon announcements might exaggerate or under-estimate the effective impact of the central bank's actions.
Another complication is that the estimated dynamic responses of financial and economic variables to a monetary policy surprise are not invariant to the message that the public reads into the post-meeting statement and ancillary official communications. As demonstrated by Campbell et al. (2012), Nakamura and Steinsson (2018a) and Jarocinski and Karadi (2020), information effects might contaminate transmission. Perceptions that the central bank, in deciding to, say, ease its policy stance, might in fact be reacting to negative proprietary information about the present and future state of the economy can modify beliefs about economic fundamentals in directions that neutralise the stimulative effect of the policy decision. Said differently, the impact on bond yields that one registers around the event is no sufficient statistic for the message that the central bank intends to release in its policy pronouncement. Only the deliberate policy message - or, in the famous taxonomy proposed by Campbell et al. (2012), the "Odyssean" part of the central bank's communication about its policy intentions - qualifies as a clean policy shock.
The advent of a new season of monetary policy-making by unconventional tools has only made the identification issues that we refer to above more acute, and has added novel issues to the list. A major extra complication for those trying to identify monetary policy shocks has to do with the multiplicity of operating instruments in unconventional monetary policy times. In a seminal paper Gürkaynak et al. (2005) found that the effects of a given hike or reduction in the conventional instrument of monetary policy were high-dimensional even prior to the financial crisis.3 What has changed since the crisis is that the instruments utilised to elicit those multidimensional effects have themselves become a plurality. Ever since late 2008, many central banks have been operating on multiple margins, trying to influence not only short-term, but also medium-term and long-term interest rates by pulling different levers, ranging from forward guidance, i.e. forward indications about the likely direction of their standard policy rates over the next several quarters, to bringing those standard policy rates to negative levels, to large-scale asset purchases, also known as quantitative easing. While these new instruments were each expected to operate
-
In other words, the time that it takes for the piece of monetary policy news to reach those who can act on it is stretched and not concentrated around policy announcements. Greenwood et al. (2018) show that the process by which generalist investors move capital from one market to another in response to relevant news and arbitrage opportunities can take time, because of regulation or other impediments to aggressively trading across assets.
-
In a US context, Gürkaynak et al. (2005) show that prior to the crisis, there appear to have been a target factor, which captured changes to the Federal Reserve's funds rate target, and a path factor, which captured information from the rest of the statement and had the largest effect on yields at the two-year maturity. More on this below.
|
ECB Working Paper Series No 2564 / June 2021
|
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
ECB - European Central Bank published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 09:17:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|