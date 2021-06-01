Combining negative rates, forward guidance and asset purchases: identification and impacts of the ECB's unconventional policies

Non-technical Summary

The main contribution of this paper is to provide new empirical evidence that bears on the efficacy of unconventional monetary policies when the main policy rate is negative. We measure efficacy by the extent to which the unconventional policies have succeeded in making financial conditions easier than they would otherwise have been, and could thus stimulate growth, reduce unemployment and support inflation at times in which the economic recovery from the post-crisis recession was atypically restrained, and the central banks' traditional policy tool was unavailable.

When a negative interest rate policy (NIRP) is deployed in concert with forward-leaning guidance (FG) and an asset purchase programme of the type popularly known as quantitative easing (QE), the identification of the impacts of the three instruments, and particularly of FG, on financial prices and the macro-economy is challenging. We seek to solve this empirical challenge by embracing a novel identification approach and applying it to the ECB's unconventional policy history since 2013. We use a dense, controlled event study to identify surprises to the FG and QE policies (specifically, the ECB's Asset Purchase Programme (APP) initiated in mid-2014 and the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) introduced in March 2020) and quantify their impacts on different segments of the predictive distributions of the future short-term interest rate that we extract from rate options, and on the sovereign yield curve. We then construct counterfactual histories for money market forward rates and sovereign bond yields that would have been observed under alternative monetary policy regimes in which the ECB: would have observed the zero-lower-bound on its policy interest rates (a no-NIRP scenario); or would have issued no guidance on their future evolution (a no-FG scenario); or would have abstained from purchasing bonds on a large scale in the secondary market (a no-QE scenario). Finally, we feed these counterfactual rate histories into a large-scale Bayesian VAR to score the effects of the three policies on the macro-economy.

We find that NIRP has exerted a sizeable influence on the sovereign curve throughout maturities. The magnitude of the response in long-term interest rates to the NIRP impulse exceeds by a wide margin the extent to which long rates are seen to react to conventional policy cuts away from the lower bound. On net, the impact of rate FG has been more subdued. QE explains the lion's share of yield effects, particularly over the back end of the yield curve, If investors' prior expectations of upcoming QE recalibrations are accounted for, we estimate QE to have compressed the 10-year euro area average sovereign yield by more than 200 basis points since 2015.

These market impacts have translated into a measurable monetary policy impulse for the macro- economy. According to the conditional forecasting methodology that we employ to gauge the transmission of the three policies to real activity and inflation, in 2019 GDP growth and annual inflation would have been 1.1 p.p. and 0.75 p.p. lower, respectively, and the unemployment rate 1.1 p.p. higher than they actually were, had the ECB abstained from using NIRP, FG and QE over the previous six years or so.