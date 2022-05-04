Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Comedian Dave Chappelle attacked on stage at Hollywood Bowl

05/04/2022 | 08:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland

(Reuters) -U.S. comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage on Tuesday night at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles by an assailant who rugby-tackled him before being apprehended and arrested, video footage verified by Reuters showed.

The attack came just over a month after actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, an unprecedented incident at the globally televised event that prompted concerns that performers might be subject to copycat assaults.

Smith, who won the best actor award, was subsequently banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years.

It was not immediately clear if Chappelle was injured in Tuesday's attack, or what motivated it.

An agent and public relations representative for Chappelle were not immediately available for comment. A representative for the Hollywood Bowl told Reuters the incident was under investigation, declining to comment further.

According to an ABC report, Rock, who had performed earlier in the evening, joined Chappelle on stage moments after it took place and joked: "Was that Will Smith?"

Chappelle and Rock were giving shows as part of an 11-day comedy festival called "Netflix is a Joke".

Los Angeles police took a male suspect into custody who NBC Los Angeles said was armed with a replica gun capable of ejecting a knife blade.

Video footage obtained by Reuters showed the suspect on a stretcher being placed into an ambulance. He was taken to hospital with minor injuries, NBC Los Angeles cited police as saying.

Los Angeles Police Department officials did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Chappelle's Netflix comedy special "The Closer" was criticized last year by some who saw it as ridiculing transgender people. Supporters of the comedian viewed it as a cry against cancel culture.

Brianna Sacks, a journalist for BuzzFeed News who attended h event, said the altercation took place as Chappelle ended his performance.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Shivam Patel; Editing by Nick Macfie and John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:58aAnalysis-Barely visible wage growth already a trigger for ECB
RE
08:57aComedian Dave Chappelle attacked on stage at Hollywood Bowl
RE
08:50aWall St eyes higher open on upbeat results ahead of Fed decision
RE
08:48aBeijing steps up COVID curbs as virus spreads in China
RE
08:43aUkraine says Russia is trying to increase tempo of eastern offensive
RE
08:42aBurundi says 10 of its peacekeepers killed in Somalia attack
RE
08:41aAFTERMATH SILVER : Reports 9m @ 781ppm Ag + 1.26% Cu Within a Broader Zone of 53.25m @ 256ppm Ag + 1.29% Cu at Berenguela Ag-Cu-Mn Project, Peru
PU
08:41aGRANITE CREEK COPPER : and Metallic Group of Companies Expand Community Relations and Regulatory Team with Dedicated Community Relations Manager
PU
08:39aRobust imports push U.S. trade deficit to record high in March
RE
08:38aTreasury to cut auction sizes for coming quarter
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TeamViewer AG: Q1 2022: TeamViewer continues growth trajectory fueled b..
2Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Consolidated profit at EUR 442 millio..
3Analyst recommendations: AngloAmerican, Ford Motor, Lyft, Moody's, Gold..
4EU proposes Russian oil ban to make Putin 'pay high price' for Ukraine
5Australia's ANZ sees bigger margins on rising rates, cash profit grows

HOT NEWS