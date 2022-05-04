Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Comedian Dave Chappelle attacked on stage at Hollywood Bowl

05/04/2022 | 03:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man is transported into an ambulance after comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage, in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - American comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage on Tuesday night at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles by an assailant who tackled him to the ground before being apprehended and arrested, video footage verified by Reuters showed.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson on Wednesday identified the suspect as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee, who was being held in jail on a $30,000 bond after being charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon.

Lee had a replica gun that contained a knife blade when he attacked Chappelle, the spokesperson said. There was no court hearing scheduled for Lee, according to online jail records.

It was not immediately clear whether Chappelle, 48, was injured in the attack, or what motivated it.

Video footage posted on Twitter showed the assailant running onto the stage and launching his upper body into Chappelle, slamming his shoulder into the comedian's ribs and chest. After the initial contact, the assailant and Chappelle took several steps before both fell to the floor, it showed. The assailant then stood up and ran around the stage, dodging a swarm of people for several seconds before they tackled him near the back of the stage.

Chappelle was performing at the venue along with other comedians as part of an 11-day comedy festival called "Netflix is a Joke."

The attack occurred just over a month after actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, an unprecedented incident at the globally televised event that prompted concerns that performers might face copycat assaults.

Smith, who won the best actor award, was subsequently banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years. The actor issued statements apologizing to Rock, the Oscars producers, nominees and viewers after the incident.

A representative for the Hollywood Bowl told Reuters the incident was under investigation, declining to comment further. An agent and public relations representative for Chappelle did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to an ABC report, Rock, who had performed there earlier in the evening, joined Chappelle on stage moments after it took place and joked: "Was that Will Smith?"

Video footage obtained by Reuters showed the suspect on a stretcher being placed into an ambulance. He was taken to hospital with minor injuries, NBC Los Angeles cited police as saying.

Brianna Sacks, a journalist for BuzzFeed News who attended the event, said the altercation took place as Chappelle ended his performance.

Chappelle's Netflix comedy special "The Closer" was criticized last year by some who saw it as ridiculing transgender people. Supporters of the comedian viewed it as a cry against what is called cancel culture.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Shivam Patel; Editing by Nick Macfie, Will Dunham and John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:06pComedian Dave Chappelle attacked on stage at Hollywood Bowl
RE
03:05pExplainer-Why the EU may find it tough to squeeze out Russian oil
RE
03:05pFaa says rate of reported unruly passenger incidents in week end…
RE
03:05pUnruly u.s. air passenger incidents fell sharply after mask mand…
RE
03:04pFed hikes rates by half point, starts balance sheet reduction June 1
RE
03:03pExplainer-Can pill prescriptions overcome U.S. state abortion bans?
RE
03:02pU.S. House Republican tells regulator to preserve records related to Musk buy of Twitter
RE
03:01pWall Street rallies in wake of Fed's interest hike
RE
03:01pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 5.80% to Settle at $8.4150 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:00pFED'S POWELL : 75 basis point rate hike not being 'actively considered'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TeamViewer AG: Q1 2022: TeamViewer continues growth trajectory fueled b..
2Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Consolidated profit at EUR 442 millio..
3Analyst recommendations: AngloAmerican, Ford Motor, Lyft, Moody's, Gold..
4Miner Barrick Gold doubles dividend as profit beats on higher prices
5Porsche leads $400 million investment in EV battery startup Group14

HOT NEWS