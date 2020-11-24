Comedy Gives Back : to Distribute Celebrity Studded Holiday Song and Video "Christmas Magic" to Benefit Comedians in Need

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comedy Gives Back, the nonprofit organization that supports struggling comedians navigating the lockdown of most live entertainment venues, today announced the rerelease of song and video titled "Christmas Magic" its celebrity studded 2020 fundraising holiday endeavor to kick off their giving season.

Being on-stage alone is the job; feeling alone offstage is unacceptable. Through the pandemic and the holidays isolation and loneliness could crush the spirit of the most determined up-and-coming comedian. It is well documented to lead to far higher rates of depression, anxiety, alcohol and substance abuse. This is unacceptable and Comedy Gives Back ("CGB") is changing that.

CGB benefits stand-up comedians in times of need ranging from emergency financial relief grants, to access to mental health services or substance abuse treatment. A new partnership with Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services (didihirsch.org) will further enable CGB to provide free mental health services to comedians in need. "Comedy Gives Back is a great organization and we are proud to partner with them to provide free therapy and support groups to comedians who are struggling with depression, anxiety, substance use and suicide. Our partnership is a great example of how together, we can save lives!" said COO, Lyn Morris, LMFT.

This year's CGB holiday song and video fundraiser follows its hugely successful "Comedy Gives Back Laugh Aid" fundraising event last April in which 90 comics, including many of the biggest names in the business, performed remotely in an eight-hour live stream raising over $500,000 and funding more than 650 grants to comedians who lost all of their income during this pandemic. It is time to refill the coffers for round two of lock down, and to continue to ensure the comedy community has a roof over their head, food in their belly and community to keep connected and sane.

To help achieve its holiday fundraising goals, CGB has enlisted a group of 60 of Hollywood's most notable names in comedy along with Universal Music Group and 800 Pound Gorilla Records to rerelease and distribute its song and music video, "Christmas Magic."

The funny, irreverent song and video "Christmas Magic" is set for digital release on November 24 for $1.29 via all the major platforms including iTunes and Amazon, and will be played on Spotify, Pandora, Sirius XM, and radio stations. All proceeds from the song will go directly to CGB in support of comedians that need their holiday pandemic services.

"Christmas Magic" is composed by Avery Pearson and Jordan Baum. An accompanying music video co-directed by Laura Murphy and Avery Pearson will also be rereleased on November 24, along with the song It will be available on the Comedy Gives Back website, YouTube, Facebook and at https://800PGR.lnk.to/christmas2020EM

A full list of participating comedians can be viewed here: https://www.comedygivesback.com/christmas-magic

The Cost of Social Isolation

According to an October report produced by AARP and United Health Foundation, loneliness isn't relegated to the elderly. People between the ages of 18 and 34 actually report the highest rates of isolation. In the 18 to 34 age group, 75% report feeling socially isolated, compared to 61% of those over 50.

Studies have found that social isolation can be worse for one's health than obesity, and the health risks of prolonged isolation are equivalent to smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

For adults who have experienced social isolation during the current pandemic, half (50%) report this social isolation has caused them to lack motivation, slightly more than 4 in 10 (41%) say it has made them feel more anxious than usual and slightly more than a third (37%) report it has made them feel depressed.

About Comedy Gives Back

Comedy Gives Back supports stand-up comedians in times of need. Whether its financial relief grants or help accessing mental health and substance abuse resources, CGB will be there to help. Every day, comedians work without a safety net. On stage, that's comedy. Off stage, that's tragedy. Comedy Gives Back is here to change that.

Founded by Zoe Friedman, Amber J. Lawson, and Jodi Lieberman, CGB is modeled on the excellent work of charitable organizations such as MusiCares and The Actor's Fund.

CGB has rapidly risen to the challenge of the Pandemic. Prior to CGB's April historic fundraising success Laugh Aid, a Dec. 5, 2019 benefit celebrating CGB featuring David Spade, Sarah Silverman, Reggie Watts, Byron Bowers and Ms. Pat was held at the Hollywood Improv and raised over $85,000.

