Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Comentário diário | Mercados Financeiros

10/04/2021 | 05:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Comentário diário | Mercados Financeiros
  • Investors ended the week with mixed results, as fears intensified that inflationary pressures are building up across the globe. The headline HICP in the Eurozone rose to levels not seen since 2008 (3.4% y/y in September) while in the U.S. the PCE deflator remained elevated (4.3% y/y august).
  • In addition, September manufacturing PMIs were released and, despite slowing down in most euro area economies, they remain substantially above the 50-level threshold. In the U.S. the ISM manufacturing rose 1.2 points towards 61.1, with the prices paid component at above 80 points, contributing to investors' inflationary concerns.
  • In this context, stock indices were mixed and yields on sovereign bonds edged down on both sides of the Atlantic.
  • In the economic calendar, this week the key data releases include industrial production for August in Germany (Thursday) and the employment report for September in the U.S. (Friday).

Disclaimer

Banco BPI SA published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 08:55:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:06aEDUCATION MANAGEMENT : Kenya's Education Goals Face the Challenges of Affordability, Traditions and Covid-19
AQ
10:06aSTERLING BANK : Master Card Foundation, Sterling Bank Seeks Increased Youth Involvement in Agriculture
AQ
10:05aLebanon resumes 'interactions' with IMF, committed to fair solution for creditors
RE
10:04aAudi CEO sees chip shortage as 'perfect storm' but will get through it
RE
10:03aSHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10:03aMARKS AND SPENCER : Jaeger launches first capsule collection as part of the m&s family
PU
10:03aNOKIA OYJ : and TDC NET upgrade fiber network across Denmark
PU
10:03aReport on the Bank's official market operations 2019–21
PU
10:02aREPLY S P A : Retail Reply and Storm Reply Achieve AWS Retail Competency Status
PU
10:02aFAIR ISAAC : What are MVD's and Why Do They Matter?
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Evergrande to raise $5 bln from property unit sale - Global Times
2Banks, chipmakers drag European stocks lower on growth worries
3Galapagos : announces completion of patient enrollment for DIVERSITY Ph..
4Inflation and Evergrande keep world shares on back foot
5FTSE : Oil stocks, AstraZeneca support FTSE 100; Morrisons drops

HOT NEWS